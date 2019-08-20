Friends of Sinners will host a free community event Saturday at Chautauqua Park.
Titled Unchained, the event will take place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
"We're going to have live Christian music, bouncy houses for kids and Spiderman will be coming," said Jordan Wilson, Friends of Sinners development director.
About 100 items and services will be sold that day at a silent auction. People can bid on a night's stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown, limo service, original artwork, gift cards, cornhole boards and more.
Also, Unchained is a barbecue sale. Friends of Sinners will sell ribs for $25 and Boston butts for $30.
Chef Ellis Parker is manning the grill, Wilson said.
Preorders on barbecue are encouraged by calling Joe Welsh, director of Friends of Sinners, at 270-302-1161. However, guests can buy meals at the event as well.
Unchained, an annual event that the nonprofit has hosted about seven years, gives Friends of Sinners and its clients a chance to share their mission.
"This is our event where we get to give back to the community," Welsh said. "We want to be in this park, sharing what God has done for us and through us with anyone who will listen."
Unchained is a rain-or-shine event.
All proceeds from the event benefit Friends of Sinners, a faith-based residential substance recovery program that operates a men's facility on Clay Street and a women's house on Triplett Street.
"(Unchained) is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year," Wilson said. "We hope people come out and participate. It will be a lot of fun."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
