Friends of Sinners launches new fundraiser

Friends of Sinners annual budget is about $400,000.
Three fundraisers during the year -- a golf scramble, banquet and the community event Unchained -- bring in a total of about $50,000 annually. That's only enough to cover about six weeks of expenses.
The faith-based substance abuse program does not bill insurance companies for its services. Currently, Friends of Sinners serves 35 men and 15 women.
"We rely completely on donor support," said Jordan Wilson, the nonprofit's development director.
For that reason, Friends of Sinners has come up with a new fundraising campaign that fits most budgets -- even during the holiday season. The nonprofit is looking for 1,000 supporters to give $10 a month.
That would raise $120,000 annually.
"Almost everyone can give $10 a month," Wilson said. "If we all did that, significant things can happen."
For a comparison, $10 a month is about the cost of a fast-food meal.
Friends of Sinners also has the Gideon campaign, which asks 300 people to give $100 once a year.
"Not everybody has $100 at one time to give," Wilson said. "I thought if donors could give $10 once a month, it would be easier to do."
Donors can give with their debit card and set up recurring monthly payments by going to friendofsinner.org. As soon as the website comes up, readers will see "Will you join the 1,000?"
"A lot of people want to help, but they think they have to be rich," Wilson said. "That's not true. A little bit can accumulate and make a difference."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
