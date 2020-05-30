When Friends of Sinners received a phone call on a hot and balmy Monday afternoon last week, it didn’t take long for a group of residents to get to work.
On the other end of the line was Mary Beth Ralston, who was calling to ask for help with her neighbor’s yard.
“I live across the street from her, and her husband always mowed,” Ralston recalled. “He passed away last Thanksgiving, so it hasn’t even been a full mowing season yet. She said her lawnmower didn’t work, and her yard was starting to get tall.”
Ralston reached out to people in the neighborhood, sought out lawn-care specialists and sent messages on Facebook to find assistance, but her search for a low-cost solution came up empty.
“I got out there and mowed twice, but I’m 57 years old,” Ralston said. “Her yard is pretty big, and heat really bothers me — I was trying to help her out.”
Not long after, however, Ralston got a message from a friend that put her in touch with Jason Biever, the second-shift house supervisor at Friends of Sinners.
“We got together and had a house meeting,” said Biever, who has worked at the substance recovery program for four months. “The guys were all for it. Anytime we can lend a hand, we’re quick to do that. It was, probably, the hottest day we’ve had so far, but they were eager to get over there and get it done.”
Less than an hour later, the group of volunteers — Chris Brown, Jody Carmen and Steve Lane — were spending their Memorial Day lending a helping hand.
“It’s one of those things where a lot of these guys have struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, and now it’s time for them to show some love,” Biever said. “When we were talking about it, one of the guys said, ‘We’ve taken so much from the community in the past, we just want to give back.’
“All she wanted was her yard mowed. The guys even committed to going over there once a week or every couple weeks from now on.”
For Ralston, it was an eye-opening experience to witness a group of strangers come together and help her neighbor, who had been dealing with health issues and the loss of her husband while taking care of her 3-year-old granddaughter in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The last thing she needed was to worry about mowing her grass or who was mowing her grass,” Ralston said. “They were really good guys, and I know she very much appreciated their help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.