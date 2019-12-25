Froehlich, first county judge-executive, dies at age 89

Bill Froehlich, Daviess County's first judge-executive, died on Christmas Eve.
He was 89.
In 1973, Froehlich, a Democrat who owned and operated the Frolic Night Club on what was then U.S. 60 East, won the eastern Daviess County seat on Fiscal Court in his first bid for public office.
Four years later, he was elected county judge-executive, defeating incumbent Judge Pat Tanner in a close race -- 7.921 to 7,542.
The post had previously been county judge -- a judicial-administrative combination -- but changes in state law took the judicial role away.
Three weeks into his first term, the county was hit by a blizzard that almost shut the county down.
Things got better for Froehlich in his three terms in office.
But when he tried for an unprecedented fourth term in 1989, he lost to Republican Buzz Norris.
When he left office, Froehlich told a reporter that he hoped he would be remembered for the work he did with the health department, the 911 system and the construction of the Judicial Building.
Froehlich added more county fire stations, created the county parks system and moved the health department into its current location during his term in office.
"We blacktopped more roads than any other group did over the same period of time and we did away with the bridge problems in the county,'' he said.
Froehlich graduated from St. Joseph High School, attended Brescia University and worked at Wyndall's grocery before joining the U.S. Navy.
He was in sales with Colgate-Palmolive before getting into politics and owned the Froehlich Ham House.
After leaving county government, Froehlich served as executive director of the Kentucky Judge-Executive Association, deputy commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and principal assistant to the transportation secretary during the administration of Gov. Wallace Wilkinson.
Sheriff Keith Cain was a young deputy sheriff when Froehlich was elected judge-executive.
"He was always professional and kind to me," Cain said. "He was very pro-law enforcement. The needs of the community were foremost in his mind."
He said Froehlich always had a barbecue at his home every summer in those days.
"We talked a lot about horses," Cain said. "We both loved horses."
Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church followed by entombment in the mausoleum of Resurrection Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, with prayers at 7 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
