On Sunday a friend and her out-of-town family stopped by to look at the pergola those Johnson brothers built for me a few years back. Her son is thinking of building his own. They stopped in the drive, we wandered around in the backyard, all properly distanced and I didn’t even think about asking them in.
Pandemic, you know.
They couldn’t have stayed longer than 15 minutes, maybe 20, but I held on to that visit like it was a 1950s Sunday afternoon, with neighbors calling because there is absolutely nothing else to do. When they pulled into the drive — I knew they were coming — I had a moment’s panic about the papers strewn all over the sofa, the leftover bowl of something still sitting on the coffee table, and then, with a sigh of relief, I thought, well, they aren’t getting in here, so calm down. And I did.
The visit felt almost normal.
Yesterday, for the first time since February, I went to a restaurant — a real one — for lunch. There were a bunch of us and we were shown a long table with instructions to spread out and use that little table, too. Her mouth was moving, she was forming words, we could all hear those words, but we bunched up like old times, trying to scrunch everyone together.
She had to give us instructions several times to spread out, apologizing the whole time, and we stood up and walked around in tiny circles in front of the chairs we had just vacated, as if we had lost all ability to reason and follow simple directions. It was kind of pitiful.
We were fully masked, and I even brought extras in case one of the kids forgot theirs and wanted to be spared the long walk back to the car to retrieve it. I waited in the vestibule for them, but they didn’t need me or my masks. They have adapted more quickly than their elders to all the new protocol. They moved with a certain casual grace, all masked up, looking almost cool about the whole thing.
They have masks in their pockets while their parents are rummaging through the glove compartment, searching the back seat of the car, despairing generally about the whole thing.
We went to Moonlite, figuring they could accommodate a large group at a moment’s notice, and they absolutely could. I have avoided restaurants until now because it just makes me tired thinking about how to manage it all. There have been changes, of course, but not so much so that it was uncomfortable.
Everyone is in masks at the buffet, customers and staff. The buffet is as big as ever, and staff — happy, cheerful staff — serve you from one side behind the steam table as you point to what you want.
And I mean they went out of their way to be cheerful, which is a small thing, perhaps, but it honestly felt as if she woke that morning just to serve me shoepeg corn, and it filled me with good will. I want to go back and have her serve me fried apples.
I am ready to try some more places, I think.
I got home just in time to hear the governor announce a recommendation to postpone opening schools, and then I felt sad again. I know some young ones who are looking forward to going back to school, even with the changes, because, given the right encouragement and circumstances, kids can be really adaptable. One of my pal’s granddaughters, a high school senior and scholar, said, “I just need instruction.” We think this is funny, because she says it like an adult, but then, she is mature, and smart as a whip, and takes her classes seriously.
And she does need instruction.
And to see her friends.
I visited my own campus last week and looked at all the safeguards in place for the return of the fall semester. I can’t fathom the hours of meetings and the efforts of M&O that went into making the campus safe for students and staff. But it was disheartening too. After years, decades, of working to create a place of togetherness and inviting areas for students to gather, we are now faced with ways to keep them apart. Yet, they too, I believe, will adapt.
In a cowardly way I am glad I do not have to draft these decisions — for schools, restaurants, businesses. My job, my only job as I see it, is to wear my mask, stay away from y’all , and work to be pleasant. I think, with effort, I can do that.
