As I write this I am trying to hurry, because I need to go to the paint store to get spackle and caulk, primer and paint to put the finishing touches on the new porch pillars Joe and Joe built for me last week. We are opening for business and to pull up and park alongside other cars, to gander at paint chips, even in a mask, seems like a big outing. I can’t wait.
And about time, too. I about reached my breaking point two weekends ago, when I just had to get out of the house, out of the county and out of my own head for a while. I pointed the car south and took 231 to Hartford, just to look around. And why stop there? Beaver Dam is just up the road, so I headed there next.
I can’t remember the last time I was in either community, a long while ago, I imagine. They were both on my route home from college in Bowling Green, mostly because on those trips I could save on tolls if I took “the old road.” On Sunday afternoons my father would press a couple of dollars into my hand for the tolls back to school, but Fridays, I was broke.
As I was about to turn around — the day was dreary and the drive wasn’t as much fun as I thought it would be— I noticed a small sign tucked beside a road leading off to the right.
FERRY OPEN.
Well, alrighty then. This was worth checking out.
Just off 231, at the bend on the outskirts of Beaver Dam is the Rochester Road. Take that through meandering countryside, past what looks like a Bible museum with statues configured for the Last Supper, past cemeteries and farms with cows and spotted horses, and the road, Kentucky 369 I think, will end abruptly at a ferry landing.
You can’t miss it, the landing or the ferry, because the landing is as far as you can go and stay dry and the ferry is a bright yellow. I took pictures from a rise just about the road and watched as the ferry laden with two cars inched its way to shore. The ferryman, Leo, waved at me from a distance, cranking his arm in windmill fashion, offering me a ride.
Well, why ever not?
The ferry runs sun up to sundown and is free, courtesy of the Butler and Ohio County fiscal courts, and on the other side of the Green River you will be safely deposited in Rochester, home of the dam that John Prine made famous.
Another passenger on the ferry was outside his truck and looking around, too, and told me if I wanted a good view of the dam to turn right, turn right and turn right again and I can be in a great position to see it.
These turned out to be excellent directions.
Rochester is small, closed for business, or seemed that way on a lazy pandemic Sunday afternoon. Many of old structures were shuttered, but there is a modern post office, and three gigantic satellite dishes that may or may not be hooked up to something, but they are interesting even so, with one painted like the flag and another painted with a chipped and peeling panorama of the town in other, busier days.
You hear the dam before you see it, if your windows are down. On the third right, just as I was instructed, I pulled into a little parking area where people in proper footwear could scuttle down the rocks to stand at the water’s edge.
A bunch of flowers were placed just so, in memory of John Prine, I thought, and surely I was right. A picnic table or two were scattered about back among the trees, a slide and a swing for kids, although neither looked like they were in much use.
When you exit on the ferry from Ohio County you land in Butler County. When you turn right and then right and then right again — and if you keep going just a few yards from the dam, you are in Muhlenburg County. It is a charming little corner of our state, historic, too, and a perfect Sunday drive, a good little mosey, now that we have been reminded what moseying was all about.
