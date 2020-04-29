There is a renewed return to nature now, with so many of us pent-up and craving walks in the woods, laps around the park, just getting out and stirring, breathing fresh air that isn’t apt to carry Covid-19. The foot traffic on my little street is up. Families with tykes on trikes have joined the dog walkers that pass so regularly I can set my watch by them.
Social distancing makes everything difficult, and I have hardly ventured out, so I don’t know what is open and what is not for the casual walker. My friends who grew up in eastern Kentucky have headed for the hills around their parents’ home, have traipsed the meadows and creeks that were the playmates of their childhood. They can see their parents on the porch, can wave from the truck window in the drive, can spend an hour or an afternoon in the grass or perched on a dry log above the muddy creek bank slick with moss and new growth, promises of spring.
They seek out these places, defying, they think, the governor’s orders — orders they obey in every other possible way, listening as they do, each day, to add new restrictions to their lists of compliance. But surely, he doesn’t mean this, a solitary country drive, alone with one’s thoughts and the windows rolled down, a few hours escape into the wild, or as wild as one can get to, an hour away from home. A sweet and sad wave to parents out in the country, 20 feet away.
I envy my pals with their affinity for nature, this kind of nature. I didn’t have grandparents who lived on creeks, or had holdings with small woods, or raised cows and chickens, who fought off poisonous snakes with a hoe. I’ve hiked plenty in the woods, led the way even sometimes, been the first face to be sheathed with those cobwebs you can’t see, the trailblazer gathering ticks to spare the others.
But it is the clearings I like best, the gentle oak savannas that suddenly appear, the sunny spot on a rock outcropping, the perch that lets me look down on all that nature, and not force me to look through and around it.
I like my nature majestic, but neatly mown. Orderly. Human-scaled. Approachable. Some might say, suburban. In fact, Heidi Thomas, creator of “Call the Midwife,” said exactly that, in a recent interview for “Desert Island Discs.” She said she preferred a subtle landscape, a suburban sensibility with tidy villages and gentle vistas. I was happy to hear her say it. I have felt a little ashamed to own up to it myself, as if manicured nature didn’t count.
Indeed, it is the green and pleasant land of England that I yearn for in my dreams for travel, the soft rolling hills, clouds overhead, or Ireland’s dramatic coast with cliffs and spray and brooding skies, but spare, even so, with no rambling, brambling underbrush or detritus from seasons far distant. Just the softness of the grass, the creamy sheep dotting the hillock, dry stone walls a soft and feathered grey, keeping everything in order, human-scaled and benevolent.
There are lakes, of course, harboring ferns and wildlife, waterfowl and wildflowers. They nestle into the land, though, like a rabbit burrow. The rivers and streams move gently, just an easy stretch of the legs on a meander somewhere else.
My people come from such landscapes, crofting and surviving and leaving the British Isles, long after the great forests disappeared. No doubt they knew woods and streams with slippery banks, but they were never far from more orderly sights, pathways leading to and from villages, gentle climbs above the town, where they might sit and see the valley lay draped like a patchwork blanket, all green and mauve and fawn and grey.
I pass my days watching my neighbor’s azaleas burst forth in color, I monitor my peonies, the beautiful white ones that bloom after everyone else’s. I admire my neighbors’ deep green grass. I admire my own. I am happy with my own kind of wild — bees that will return looking for basil and verbena, slugs sliding across the sidewalk just after dark. The tangle of the branches, over the back fence, catching the moon for a moment or two, until it breaks free to continue its arc over a gentle grid of green.
