If there is one defining characteristic of this pandemic, one iconic something that we will sit around and speak of, in reverent and nostalgic tones, one overarching and unifying thread that has drawn us together, the epitome of isolation and uncertainty, of deprivation and comfort it is this: banana bread.
We had it sometimes, growing up, on the rare occasions there were two or more spotted bananas lying around, bananas so discolored my mother knew none of her picky children would deign to eat them. Then, if those bananas were spending the weekend with us, she might wander into the kitchen on Sunday afternoon and make banana bread. She was half-hearted in the baking, and we were half-hearted in the eating.
I remember a dry and heavy loaf, streaked through with little black strands of overripe banana, nothing much to recommend it but that it was warm and there, and we were bored.
I don’t even think it was supposed to be good, but rather it represented the dislike we had for waste in those days. Banana bread lived in the same frugal house as Monday hash, or potato pancakes or vegetable soup.
But banana bread in the time of the coronavirus is its own thing, and people are making it and photographing it and posting it on social media and sharing, or not sharing, the outstanding recipes they have been testing.
I have made two banana breads, the first from an old “Southern Living” cookbook. It was pretty good, but missing a certain something. Then a pal who is perfecting his baking skills during the shutdown, sent me his recipe and I tried that one last week. He says it is just about perfect, especially since it includes sour cream among the ingredients, but I still dream of the banana bread I made years ago when I altered the recipe left and right to accommodate all the ingredients I had too little or too much of. I used too many bananas and I substituted brown sugar for white since I couldn’t be bothered to go to the grocery. I had pecans instead of walnuts, and toasted them, but then decided I should toss them with the little bit of white sugar I had left in the bowl.
The banana bread was soggy on top and heavy as a newborn, but it was delicious, too, and full of banana flavor, with a deep caramel richness, thank you very much, light brown sugar.
It was quite awful looking but I didn’t care. I vowed to perfect it on some other, better day when all I had was time.
That day has arrived.
Because I can’t rest until I know absolutely I have made the best possible banana bread. I keep looking at recipes online and I have looked through all my mother’s and my grandmother’s recipe boxes. There are seven recipes for banana pudding, none — but mother’s unfortunate recipe — for banana bread.
Gentle reader, I think I may have found it in a cookbook I had forgotten about. At first blush it looks as if it encompasses all the elements of my make-shift recipe while controlling for the soggy business that ruined that banana bread’s esthetic. And it uses a total of six, count ‘em, six bananas.
And this is a very good thing. Last week I tried Click List for the first time, and I can report it was all highs and lows. I decided to order an assortment of things to see how well they did with produce, meat and bread. When the banana icon appeared, I couldn’t figure out if I was ordering one bunch of bananas, or a single banana, and through the dithering process I ended up with three times the bananas I could use.
The bananas are spotting nicely on the counter. Like all that spaghetti sauce, they, too, are foodstuffs I never buy, but for some reason thought I must have during a lockdown pandemic. I’ll venture out tomorrow, masked and at the hour appointed for people of a certain age, and I will l procure walnuts and more flour and then I’ll get to baking.
If you get there before I do, if you discover the end-all-be-all of banana bread, share your recipe with me. I don’t know why I want it, exactly, I just do.
