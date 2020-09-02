Summer has a few more weeks left in her, but really, we all know she is well over herself when Labor Day comes. We are surprised to find ourselves here, still be in the grip of COVID-19, and we are weary. We thought if we could just hold on until warm weather this virus will fade like the flu. It was sensible to think that. But no, Corona has other ideas. We are two long seasons in, with a third season upon us and here we are.
I am a champion sleeper, a trait I received from my dad, but even I am now having trouble settling down at night. I toss and turn and wonder, am I hungry, am I anxious, am I unwell?
No, I am stressed.
As we all are.
Every last one of us.
I found an interesting article on a friend’s Facebook page entitled, “Your ‘Surge Capacity’ is Depleted — It’s Why You Feel Awful.” Written by Tara Haelle, a science journalist, she talks about her innate ability to survive and thrive in a crisis. She is kinda built for them. At the beginning of the pandemic, the “end of the world as we know it,” she says she was fine. She amassed articles and data and toilet paper and in the early days, she thrived in the high-stress emergency-like situation of COVID-19.
And then she thrived less well.
And then less so.
We are, all of us, equipped with the capacity to deal with crisis. We have built-in psychological, physical and emotional responses that help us recognize danger, avoid or attack it, cope with uncertainty and ambiguity until the immediate crisis has passed. And then those same processes reorganize and help us with recovery.
The problem is, we are still in crisis, long past its due date, and recovery hasn’t begun.
Our “surge protectors” have been fried beyond usefulness, and it takes a toll. We are exhausted dealing with — living in — one crisis after another — some small, some not so small — and always with the fear and uncertainty of the virus hanging over us.
In a tornado, a hurricane, any of a hundred personal or natural disasters that might befall us, the crisis is fairly short-lived. It may be devastating in its aftermath, but we can see clearly the danger is over, the storm has blown through, and we know exactly what we must do next. Even when we wail and sob, “Whatever will I do?” We know exactly what has to happen now, in the first moments of recovery. Find shelter, locate loved ones, hide the body, bail out the basement. We get busy fixing things.
Part of our anxiety and frustration comes from us thinking we should be better at coping by now. Experts say this is silly, since coping and moving forward belong firmly in the recovery stage, and we aren’t there yet. We are still in the crisis “is it safe to go out yet” phase. Even when we go out. Even when we send our kids to school. Even when we wear our masks.
We are learning as we go along. There is no body of literature out there to help us cope with a pandemic of this magnitude. According to Haelle, the author of the article, the experts she interviewed offered up some suggestions for getting through. One that resonated with me was this. Adopt an “approach of radical acceptance.” Accept deep down and completely that it is a hard time and today might be a really bad day and that is just the way it is.
The point is not to give up, but to not resist or fight reality so that energy — remember it is waning — can be used elsewhere. We can get through a little better if we expect less from ourselves. Do less, conserve our energy, spend some time thinking about where our energy comes from in the first place and work to get more of it.
Creative pursuits help replenish our stores for resilience. Painting, handcrafts, baking loaves of banana bread all count. Understanding where we are in the arc of this pandemic helps, too, then adjust accordingly. Quit fighting it, each other. Turn off the news and the talking heads on TV who have done nothing to soothe us.
I have been throwing recovery behaviors at an ongoing crisis. No wonder I can’t sleep. I am not in a “new normal,” but still in the middle of that crisis. I need to adjust accordingly.
