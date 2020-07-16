One good thing has come from all this. Reading the paper. All the way through.
Before COVID, I flipped through the M-I at record speed, like some Evelyn Wood graduate out to impress with my speed-reading skills.
But, of course, I wasn’t reading it, really, just gaping at headlines and eyeballing the first two paragraphs of the inverted triangle, grasping only the high spots. If I am honest, I didn’t always find much of interest. The entire sports page is wasted on me, unless someone’s child or grandchild I know is featured.
Those articles I would read, but only then if I had received a heads-up from the doting grandma or proud parent. The sports page more often ended up lining the sink to catch potato peels or to set shoes on to polish them.
The other sections were of more interest, but even so, I made quick work of them, too, glazing over at words like “municipal” and “initiative” and “coalition” because you just know what’s coming when you see that.
But in these new times, even while the paper has scaled back a bit, I swear there seems more of interest to read about. The articles are timely, important, with updates and satisfyingly long pieces that cover all the bases and impart plenty of data and perspective. The local reporting and feature stories are satisfyingly long and interesting, too, and I sit and drink coffee and read it just about cover to cover.
If a newspaper had covers.
Perhaps it is the new pace in which we find ourselves, this more leisurely sense of time, where reading the paper is informative and pleasurable, a crucial part of the start of the day. Or maybe the news, especially now, feels more personal and pertinent. I look forward to it every morning, even now, with a new carrier who tosses it in my grass instead of on the side porch.
I haven’t asked for this to be changed because I have come to like the little barefoot trek across the wet lawn to get it. It’s part of the ritual now.
You can’t really tell unless you have seen work trucks around my house, but I am chipping away at home projects that have been hanging over my head for months, if not years. Not a single one of these projects is fancy or sexy. No lap pool or fancy bath with heated floors, but in the aggregate, and when all is finished, I think I will be more comfortable, will thrill a little when I pull into my drive.
But my little projects pale in comparison to some of yours, another opportunity COVID has provided. Just this morning, while checking the weather and too lazy to get all the way up and out of bed, I watched a video an old acquaintance posted of his finished yard and landscaping project.
He has been posting photos for a few months now, always with a comment about how, hard as it is, things are coming right along. I think they did much of the work themselves, I am not sure. But this morning there was a video, a nice long one, of the entire backyard, with brickwork, landscaping, a trellised seating area, a boss fire pit, water features. Petunias and other container plants spilling out and adding drama, Adirondack chairs, sculptures.
All of which sounds over the top, but let me assure you, no. The space is large and now it is inviting with the best kind of abundance, and they managed to make it all look like it has been there for years and lovingly maintained. They had better lock up good, because really, I kinda want to go hang out there when I think they are at Meijer’s.
I think this, too, may be an outcome of having the time and the mental and emotional space to tackle a big project, one that requires a fair amount of dreaming and creativity and paying attention to what you really want and need. And then there is all that attention that must be paid to every single tiny detail of such a big undertaking. Being stuck at home has given us that. Not all of us can tackle such big projects. Right now my biggest decision is where to replant two hydrangeas that got dug up after I had my yard graded.
But now that I’ve read the paper, I have the rest of the day to sort that out.
