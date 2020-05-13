We all hunker down the best way we know how, and we have different results, I suppose. I would say I have been as compliant as I can be, have limited my trips to the grocery, have seen my family hardly at all, have ventured out only for necessary trips for medical appointments —the required kind —and one fruitless trip to a drug store.
I get in my car and drive around, looking for something to take pictures of, and feel guilty, a little, until I remember I am in the car breathing my own air, and then I am outside, all alone, snapping the bridge, or barns or more often, the flowers in my own yard.
The early days of isolation were not so hard on me, and the middle days, either, since I was a little under the weather and looked forward to peace and quiet to keep my long afternoon naps intact. I finished reading the last three books in Ann Cleeves’s Shetland series. I read two of J. K. Rowling’s Cormoran Strike mysteries. I read “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.”
I have given “Tiger King” on Netflix a miss. I watched the first 10 minutes or so of the first episode, and I admit it was compelling and I understand binge-watching it. But I didn’t want to. All I have energy for are new episodes of “Agatha Raisin” and reruns of “Mrs. Brown’s Boys.” Both are British. Agatha Raisin is silly and inane, predictable and fluffy, and I can’t get enough, because it asks absolutely nothing of me.
“Mrs. Brown’s Boys” doesn’t, either. It is laugh-out-loud funny, but the language, you all! It is written by and stars Brendan O’Carroll, and is sort of like a British panto, sort of a stage play, with lots of patter and sight gags, and the Queen loves it, so that’s good enough for me. High brow it ain’t, but a release and a relief from the pandemic, yes, it is that, quite nicely.
Some have decided now is the time to finally read “War and Peace” or “Ulysses.”
To learn Italian, Spanish. To conquer to mysteries of Sanskrit.
I have accomplished nothing of consequence, haven’t made sourdough bread, haven’t cleared a single drawer, much less a closet. My laundry is all caught up and I am so very proud of that, but I have not felt compelled to go anywhere much, do anything much.
But now, now that there is the slightest opening of the door, I’m getting antsy, impatient. I can see that empty salon chair with my name on it, the one I will be occupying next week, although why our dogs got haircuts before we could is still a mystery to me. I want to wander the aisles of shops, shops whose doors I have never darkened, I want to go out to eat, but my dream does not include me masked or my waitstaff.
Which is not to say I won’t be wearing masks. Oh, I will. I have quite a collection. I watch videos — I recommend you do, too —on how to properly put them on, wear them, take them off. I shall be as compliant as I am supposed to be. But I keep Googling places I might go to walk in the woods, get out on a lake, sit on a hillside overlooking a meadow, mask-free and basking in the sunshine.
There is nothing much to write about, right now, because there is nothing much going on, and even Zoom meetings and cocktail hours have grown a tad old, sorry substitutes for the real thing as they are. Friends and I dreamed up a way to have lunch together, distanced the appropriate amount and out in the open. We strategized where to meet, somewhere out of the line of vision of the snitch police. Not that we would be violating the rules of social distancing, but you know how people are, ratting you out because you aren’t doing to suit them. You know them, they are the ones judging the contents of your cart at Lowe’s, throwing the side eye at your lampshades and Miracle Gro.
Let’s hang on, and hang in there. Surely in the next few weeks we will be out and about, a bit more, carefully, wisely, and with the intent of protecting ourselves and protecting each other.
May we go about our own business, masked, perhaps, but happy and less alone.
