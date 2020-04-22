After I graduated from scrubbing my hands to all the standards put forth by the CDC and the medical community, I cast around and took an honest assessment of my other hygiene practices. There, on my countertops and dining room table were tubs of antibacterial wipes, and I am ashamed to say, for the first week or so of the crisis, that’s just where they stayed, unopened, so, therefore, unused.
I wasn’t sure what to do with them.
I mean, I was, but I wasn’t. I know how to take one, well, several, because they never come out of the container neatly, for a quick swipe in the kitchen or around the bathroom sink, and I thought of them as ancillary cleaning items, not the big guns like Clorox, and mops, and sponges and buckets of hot water and Mr. Clean Erasers.
What, exactly, besides the countertops, was I to use them on? This was before people started removing their mail with tongs and rubber gloves, before we were told the virus could live on cardboard for 24 hours, stainless steel for three days. Metal, glass and ceramics can play host to COVID-19 for five days. Imagine that, and try not to think of it, as if we could.
I was cleaning the bathroom the other day, down on my hands and knees like a below stairs character on “Downton Abbey,” and it occurred to me I really didn’t know what I was doing. Now, I don’t mean I have never cleaned my bathroom floor before, I have, and always with a scrub brush and bucket, because my bathroom is so small, it seems less effort than messing with a mop.
I can sit down while I do it, so that is part of the charm. But, while I know NEVER to mix ammonia and bleach, I wasn’t sure if bleach was enough, and in what proportion, and where did other cleaners figure into the equation.
Turns out I was doing it all wrong, had been doing it all wrong forever. Here is the skinny. First, we should dust all surfaces and use a good cleaner to get after the porcelain — toilet, tub and sink. When they are dry, we are to get after it all with the bleach and water mixture. Bleach and water disinfects, it doesn’t clean. It may not sound like there is a difference, but kinda, there is. If the surfaces aren’t clean, then the bleach can’t do its work.
Go over everything with the bleach and water solution, allowing it to air dry. I like the idea of air drying. It means do nothing.
All of this was news to me. I am ashamed to admit it, but in the interest of public service, I share it with you now. There are loads of articles on all of this, and even some Instagram influencers you can check out.
I like Mrs. Hinch, an Instagram celeb from Great Britain. My one complaint is she falls in love with products and cleaning tools, and then I can’t find them in this country, and it makes me frantic and then it makes me sad. But there are other sites to explore, and honestly, I used to think, how boring, but now I can’t get enough of cleaning tips and suggestions.
We are settling into the wiping down of groceries, leaving Amazon boxes on the porch overnight, removing our shoes outside the door. We are wearing masks. We want everyone to wear one. We hand wash, sanitize, hand wash some more.
It’s not such a bad thing, really, all this cleaning and disinfecting. It is likely to help keep us safe. At the very least it gives us something to do while we wait for treatments, vaccines, and for the world to open up again.
