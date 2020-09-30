We have been gathering in my backyard, six feet apart, for lunch the past few Fridays. What started as a one-time thing at Legion Park, now seems to be a regular gig, with a couple of my pals inviting themselves over, saving me the strain of remembering to ask them.
Always thinking of others, those two.
Last week, as we finished our brown bag lunches, we sort of gawped at each other and wondered aloud why we haven’t been doing this all the time. Pre-COVID all the time. One friend, who readily admits she doesn’t like the outdoors, says she is really only outside to do her daily walks and runs, then it’s back inside to interact with nature while standing with a hot drink in her hand, gazing at her hostas through the family room window.
But she knows she feels better having soaked up some vitamin D and now she wonders how she might spend more time outside in the coming months.
She has concerns, like many of us, about how to handle the fall and winter with adult children and friends whose version of safe behavior can be vastly different from hers. It’s a dilemma, isn’t it, thinking about the transition to cooler weather, and then cold weather, and autumnal rains and snow and sleet, and all that hunkering down inside.
Well.
The Norwegians would tell us that is our first mistake, thinking about winter within four walls. The Norwegians would tell us instead to get outdoors and get us some of that good friluftsliv, or literally translated, free air living. They, like many of their Scandinavian neighbors, have a saying — “There is no such thing as inclement weather, only inadequate clothing.” Of course, you can walk in the woods in the rain, play soccer cast in a gray and unlovely fall afternoon, walk to school in the snow.
Just put on a hat.
And mittens.
And maybe a scarf, and of course proper footwear, and a coat.
Then go on about your business. Go get you some rosy cheeks, some crisp and exhilarating air in those lungs, some stretch in those legs. Bundle up for a snowy picnic with a thermos of something hot and steamy, and share the time with friends. Maybe light a fire in your chimney pot.
Instead of shivering and concentrating on the cold, we can bundle up and tune in to the delightful sensation of toasty toes and chilly cheeks, knowing we are outside because we want to be, and we aren’t going to die in the 16 seconds it takes us to go back in the house when we have had enough.
I have always preferred to hike in the winter. No bugs, for starters, but also less sweat. The woods open up and show themselves in a different light with the foliage and underbrush gone. Squirrel nests and bird nests become visible, small streams and brooks meander in and out view, the topography reveals itself and we can orient to it, sketch it, even, should we be of a mind. We can better know where we are.
City streets, so oppressive in the summer heat, become, if not benevolent, benign in a fall and winter landscape. Maybe we can take some of the energy we expended riding bikes this summer and execute some Norwegian friluftsliv. There is even a fitness practice called Nordic walking, which uses walking poles to up the exercise ante and it is very popular in Scandinavia and Central Europe.
Maybe some of you might dedicate yourself to it, too, so I won’t feel like such a dolt when I get out and try it. I have the walking poles — cross country ski poles would work, too, but I would rather you start me off.
It is not too early to review your needs in the winter wonderland outerwear department. How are you fixed for hats? Maybe purchase some thick socks, something thermal or fleeced or down.
In a recent “National Geographic” article about friluftsliv, the authors discuss the proven efficacy of nature-oriented therapies for PTSD, bereavement, depression. The benefits of gardening, hiking — just being outdoors — help ease negative feelings and thoughts of self-doubt. Movement improves our balance, our competence, our outlook. Nature lifts the spirits of the stressed, which is just about the whole world right now.
We can start anytime we want. We can just give ourselves permission and open the door. Walk in the sunshine. Or the rain, or the snow. We won’t care — we will breathe deeply and well. Because, you know, adequate clothing.
