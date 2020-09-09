Labor Day weekend was booked-ended by lunch with friends — glorious, face-to-face, gossipy, laughing lunches. I have missed them — the friends and the lunches. Something had to give.
Last Friday I showed up at Legion Park, on the Veach Road side as instructed, with my Great Harvest sack clutched in my fist. My pal, Sally, pulled in right behind me and parked the car the equivalent of social distancing, a good 25 feet away. Properly masked, she unloaded a lawn chair and made toward the small open-air pavilion, with its six picnic tables.
Two more friends arrived and soon we were chasing napkins and digging into our private stash of sanitizer and generally remarking on what a great day it was, really, just a great day.
And it was, all breezy and pleasant, a subtle nod to the coming fall. We sat in a parallelogram while we ate, then shifted to other tables so we could face each other in a giant circle, and there we sat visiting, for a good hour. A sweet young couple carrying take out and their toddler wandered over, apologetic, but there was plenty of room. The little one needed to eat her lunch and they explained they were trying to position her in such a way that she wouldn’t see the P-A-R-K until she finished her nuggets.
I felt sorry for them, really. Their lunchtime entertainment consisted of distracting their daughter and listening to us discuss every British mystery, Masterpiece Theatre or Swedish noir series we have ever watched. Great discourses ensued as to where the shows aired, Netflix, Acorn — oh, we spent a half hour on that — and not a one of us wrote anything down, because we never do. Minds like steel traps, us.
Until the next time we meet and we go through it all again. It was our turn to apologize, hoping some of our suggestions might prove useful to them 40 years down the road when they want something to watch. They were kind and long-suffering and I hated seeing them go.
Then, on Monday, I met up with friends in Bardstown for lunch. With Stephen Foster.
Well, of course not Stephen Foster, but in his old haunt, on the grounds of My Old Kentucky Home. My far-flung writing buddies decided the prospect of returning to school, autumn obligations and other vicissitudes was just too hard to take without seeing each other. It had been Christmas when we were last together and we were much aggrieved.
We planned to meet on a wide and welcoming porch in Louisville, but that fell through at the last minute, so we cast around for something else. Once that porch was out, we figured we could go anywhere, and so we did. Bardstown, voted the most beautiful small city in America and I could have told you that, was a pleasant and easy hour and a half drive away. We grabbed lunch at a drive-thru when we arrived and then followed our pals onto the park grounds where we found picnic tables in the shade of a magnificent oak.
We had the place all to ourselves and we spread out to enjoy our lunch, but first I made them take off their masks and just look at me for a moment, social distanced as we were, so I could see their faces, their whole sweet faces. I have missed that, seeing people unmasked. I have missed them.
We had lots to catch up on, especially those things that are too important to discuss on Zoom. Zoom doesn’t lend itself to heart-to-hearts, does it? A big shade tree in perfect weather with nowhere to be and no one much around, does.
I have not ventured out much since the pandemic hit, hunkering down instead, but feeling less and less OK with it. Meetups like these have felt too much trouble, or dispiriting, or vaguely dangerous. But this weekend taught me connection and togetherness can be had, even now. It isn’t something to be saved up, doled out, then kept under lock and key like a precious commodity. What feels like great effort feels less so once you hit the open road and give yourself permission not to suffer in silence. There is no virtue in that kind of suffering. You just need creativity, flexibility, common sense and the right dear hearts to join you.
