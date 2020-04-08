Like many of you, I have become accustomed to spending an hour each afternoon with my friends around the state while we tune in to the governor giving updates, chastising us and offering reassurance. We may be in the middle of the worst of this virus right now. It is hard to say. But the news is difficult, and as more people are tested, more people will test positive.
It seems we have been doing this a long time now, the worrying and isolating. And we have longer to go.
It well may be that as you read this, the news will have included breakthroughs on treatments, updates on vaccines that seem promising, word that hotspots are cooling and some spots are isolated enough naturally to possibly escape the worst of this virus. I hope so, even though no state will escape completely. No community will, either.
I write this well in advance of publication, and we know how the news can turn quickly. I pray it turns quickly with good news. I am braced for it, in case it doesn’t.
Most mornings I sit in my upstairs window and watch my neighbors across the alley as they refurbish what looks like a horse trailer. There is much grinding and sanding, and lots of standing around and inspecting. The family members stand close together — I think they are family members — because that is still allowed. Walkers stop in the alley and chat with them, keeping a distance. It is a silent and subtle dance I watch, as they move in gentle circles around and away from each other.
We are all aware now, aren’t we? Turning our faces away from strangers passing on the sidewalk if they should come too close. Eyeing the parking lot and counting cars on those rare occasions we must venture out for necessities. We drive on if the lot is too full. Better not to chance it.
We note the uptick in traffic — the pedestrian kind — on our streets and sidewalks. With so many of us working from home we aren’t even getting those paltry steps from the car to the office to the break room, to the bathroom, to the boardroom, to the parking lot. And fresh air helps everything.
We are resilient, though, and brave. We obey the isolation rules and teach ourselves to use ZOOM. We gather with our families this way, our friends, or colleagues. We talk to our doctors online. We give to a local initiative relief fund, we show support for our hospital personnel at dusk, headlights shining on them, thanking them, praying for them.
We read, work puzzles. We have dinner together, that long-lost activity so rare that I used to make dinner with your family an assignment in a college-level class. A friend and her 95-year-old neighbor play cards together over the phone. She has explained the rules to me. I still don’t get it. But they do, and that is what counts.
We have been spared the last-minute stress of Easter shopping, if anyone even does that anymore. I have already planned for my solitary Easter, with online services and some small effort for Easter lunch. But I am not all that sad about it, really. Everything is in the service of sacrifice now, of staying safe, keeping others safe, pulling through this, and waiting, waiting to come out the other side.
I can do that.
We can do that.
We have done it before.
Not this exact thing, but other things that challenged us — 9/11, world wars, depressions.
Perhaps this is a perfect week to sit still with what is happening around us. To think of those right here, down the street, who have suddenly lost their incomes, who have shuttered their businesses, who are scared, or lonely, or confused. This can be all of us. Maybe we take stock of what has proved to be most important these last weeks, even as we make plans for coming out on the other side. Especially as we make those plans.
There is nothing funny about this virus, the pain it has caused, and causes. But there is nothing wrong with looking for some laughs where you can find them. I count on my buddies for that. I watch old reruns and inane movies.
We can remember that there is darkness, and always, always, just there, light. Wait for it. Look for it. It will come.
