I was to have been in Ireland now, sitting in a pub at the close of the day, or perhaps standing in an apron at cookery school, learning to master the perfect scone. My friends and I would have already explored the rugged coastline of the Irish Sea, the coastline visible from our little cottage.
The Wicklow Hills to the South, the mountains of Wales off to the East, Dublin just there, a short ride to the North, and yet another world away. My weekend before arriving would have been busy with trips for gum and provisions in case I got hungry. Having ready food is the keystone of the big adventure. I would have downloaded books, music, maps.
Even while planning this trip a year ago, I felt little stabs of sorrow because a June away from home would mean no basil plants, or Gerber daisies, no geraniums. Who would tend them? I have had help with this in the past, but the novelty wears off, and quickly. At the task’s end, it never seems to the caregiver that the payment is sufficient, even when the payment is overgenerous with gratitude.
There is a trade-off often — travel or home improvement — and we must carefully manage this balance, making sure the house still stands upon our return, but foregoing a trip if the roof is leaking. We budget for both and usually, it works out. I weigh the cost of new appliances against airfare and cottages by the sea. Sometimes the airfare wins. Sometimes the new dishwasher.
I decided, then, to take my deposits and refunds and get after a few projects around the house. New posts on the porch that a woodpecker destroyed. New basement windows, ones that open and look so nice, although I am the only one to admire them. Boring as improvements go, but still, improvement.
My gas tiller is up for sale because I can no longer start it — it just wears me out, so I’m looking for an electric one. Gone are the days when I selected power tools by horsepower and torque and other manly things. I never needed all that stuff to begin with, so small is my garden or the hole I must drill or the door to be sanded.
My needs have always been small. But there was something about overdoing things that felt like good planning, or good judgment or protection. As if I might be able to stave off some unknown disaster by the stacks of paper towels in the basement, by gas-powered hedge trimmers, by the
industrial-strength Insinkerator.
None of these things, by the way, helped me much in the pandemic. Maybe the paper towels, but only barely.
My concession, though, for not being in Ireland is this. I can spend early June mornings outside on my patio, drinking coffee, thinking, reading, just looking around. I can wait with anticipation the delicate bell-shaped blossoms on my pepper plants, the ones that will give way to peppers in August that will take the top of your head off.
I tried sitting outside in May, but it wasn’t quite
right, still too cool in the morning, still to easy to
stay in bed. But come
June and I am up with the birds — the same birds that woke me with irritation just a few weeks ago. Now, they keep me company. I water my plants, the geraniums, the Gerbers, the peppers, the herbs, the basil. I am still reeling, in a way, from the world’s sudden change in fortune, even as we begin to peek out from our hidey-holes, even as we get back to something that resembles normal.
So this summer I am staying close to home. I am attending to the state of my backyard, thinking about furniture, landscaping, clearing that one corner that has become a repository for leftover fieldstone, the compost bin, the skeleton of my Christmas tree.
Ireland isn’t going anywhere. Neither am I. There will be other summers. Embracing this on an early June morning, with birdsong and the bluest sky, is more than enough.
