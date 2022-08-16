A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell was found dead over the weekend in Logan County.
On Saturday, Aug. 13, just before 3:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a death investigation in the Olmstead community, according to a KSP press release.
Logan County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 600 Block of Kenny Stratton Road and located a deceased male. KSP informed troopers and detectives responded to the scene.
According to the KSP, the preliminary investigation revealed Joshua D. Burks, 20, was shot by an individual who fled the scene. Burks was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Logan County Coroner’s Office.
Burks was a soldier in the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.
“Saturday morning, we lost a valued member of our formation. The entire team shares in the sorrow and grief felt by his family and loved ones,” LTC Edmund A. Guy III, 2-44 ADA Battalion commander said in an Army press release. “We must not forget the valuable contributions Spc. Burks made to his country and the impact he had on those around him in our unit.”
The Kentucky State Police is requesting that anyone with any information or leads concerning the death of Burks, contact Detective Graham Rutherford with KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010. Detective Rutherford was assisted by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and the Logan County Coroner’s Office.
Born in Visalia, Calif., on July 11, 2002, Burks enlisted in the Army from San Jose in 2020 as a signal support systems specialist. In July 2020, he attended One Station Unit Training at Fort Jackson, S.C. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Fort Gordon, Ga., and attended signal Advanced Individual Training in October 2020. Burks was then assigned to A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment — Fort Campbell, as a signal support systems specialist.
Burks’ awards and decorations include National Defense Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; and Army Service Ribbon
No further information is available for release at this time.
