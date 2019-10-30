The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport will be hosting an Up, Up and Away...to Play hangar gala on Nov. 9.
The gala, from 6 to 10:30 p.m., will be held in Dr. Harold Cannon's hangar at the airport. The purpose of the gala is to aid the airport in purchasing materials and constructing an aviation-themed playground.
The playground, like the airport's Boys and Girls Aviation and Aerospace Camp, is meant to encourage the region's children to come to the airport and grow a love of aviation, said airport Director Rob Barnett.
"We just started this," he said. "We are wanting this airport to become more kid-friendly and provide them with a quality space. There are kids hanging out and folks that picnic, and we want to provide that grassy area for kids to be able to enjoy themselves and enjoy the planes. The top looks like an observation tower so kids can watch flights arrive and depart. The play area will be inclusive so that it is open to all children."
The cost for those that wish to attend is $100 per plate or $1,000 for a sponsored table of 8 that features the sponsor's logo. The gala will have food provided by Moonlite B-B-Q Inn, cocktails and hor'dourves provided by Lure Seafood and Grille, an auction that includes a grill, patio heater, Cape Air tickets and hockey tickets, a silent auction as well as an opportunity for attendees to get up close and personal with vintage and warbird aircraft.
The cost of the playground will be roughly $125,000, Barnett said.
The idea for the playground came from Lauren Dalzell Settles, a local pilot and founder of both the Girls and Boys Aviation and Aerospace Day Camps. Settles, daughter of longtime local pilot Robert Dalzell, is also organizing the fundraiser, Barnett said.
"It will cost every bit of that," he said. "It will be adjacent to the passenger pick up and drop off area. Lauren (Settles) brought this idea to my attention and we had a long discussion regarding making the airport more accessible for younger children to inspire them in the realm of aviation. We bounced ideas around and came up with the concept. Lauren saw some airports that had play areas and I thought it was a phenomenal idea. We are really in a fundraiser mode right now and we are getting a lot of interest in the gala and the playground. It would provide a more child-friendly atmosphere, which we do not have."
For details, schedule and tickets, visit up-up-and-away-to-play-gala-tickets.eventbrite.com.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
