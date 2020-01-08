The money needed to build a Gold Star families monument has been raised, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson announced Tuesday.
About $60,000 to $65,000 was raised for the monument, Watson said shortly after a city commission meeting. A Gold Star monument is a structure honoring those killed on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.
"I think we need to always recognize the sacrifice not only of the soldier, but also the family, so I'm real excited about it," Watson said.
The groundbreaking for the monument, which will be placed near the Shelton/POW Memorial in downtown Owensboro on Veterans Boulevard, is scheduled for an April groundbreaking with a dedication ceremony set for August.
Watson was planning on inviting numerous individuals to be present at the dedication ceremony, including Hershel "Woody" Williams, a 96-year World War II veteran who has encouraged the building of monuments throughout the nation.
Watson thanked numerous entities such as Owensboro Grain, Daviess County Fiscal Court, the City of Owensboro, Downtown Owensboro Inc., Atmos, Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Rotary Club of Owensboro and the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro for their donations.
In other business, the Owensboro Board of Commissioners passed a new property maintenance ordinance which will define terms such as a privacy fence and hobby vehicles.
City Manager Nate Pagan the new ordinance is part of an ongoing effort by the city to clean up unsightly properties. Last year, the city added a second full-time property maintenance inspector. This fiscal year, the city also budgeted $150,000 to demolish blighted properties.
Privacy fences will now be defined with set construction standards, height and uniformity. Hobby vehicles will now include off-road vehicles such as 4-wheelers, pull-behind campers, utility trailers, riding lawn mowers and dune buggies. The proposed ordinance set the limit at no more than two hobby vehicles that are out ordinary view.
In addition to the definition changes, a maximum 5% clear-space allowance that a property owner would be allowed for out of ordinary view storage also passed. The calculation is based around a formula of the total size of the lot, excluding square footage of storage buildings and detached garages.
The proposed change also requires rental property owners to provide information to include a mailing address and any individual or entity responsible for property maintenance and management. This mandate would be for mailing to any address other than the Property Valuation Office listed address.
City Commissioners also heard the first reading of two properties to be annexed -- 1030 Burlew Blvd. and 3509 Fairview Drive.
The property at 1030 Burlew Blvd. is a medical office. Pagan said a portion of the building is not considered city limits while another portion is. If annexed, the entire property will be in city limits.
The property at 3509 Fairview Drive is an apartment containing 30 units is adjacent to Highway 54, which is a major hub for retail, medical offices, and restaurant. The city has annexed numerous properties in that area over several years.
The Board of Commissioners will vote on both ordinances at its next meeting Jan. 14.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.