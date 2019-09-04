Coin, Mark, 56, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Home, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Baptist Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Doty, Lottis, 91, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, Bowling Green. Burial: Bethany Community Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Fulkerson, Ronald, 75, died Friday. Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Small Hous Cemetery. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Pearson, William "Doc", 89, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Smith, Nancy, 66, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Echols Cemetery. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Vincent, Billy Ray, 85, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery, Bremen.
Weldon, Lori, 53, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Fraft Charlestown Road Chapel. Burial: Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fraft Funeral Service, New Albany.
White, Gary, 78, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Wednesday.
