Garden, library creating programs for kids

The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is teaming with the Daviess County Public Library again in 2020 for a series of free "First Saturdays for Kids" programs.
The educational programs are for children 6 to 12 years old and most suggest that a parent stay for the program.
Susie Tyler, the Garden's executive director, said, "Because the January session has been especially popular -- almost no matter what the weather -- we don't want to miss getting started" with getting the word out about the program.
Hours for the Jan. 4 program and all the others in the Garden's Education Classroom are from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tyler said, "A winter-inspired book will be read (in January) and then each child will create his/her own snowman using snow paint. Some items found in the Garden will also be used to help build the snowmen."
The library will take over programming in March with its "Maker Cart" filled with recyclable items.
The April program will teach students about wind power and renewable energy. They'll make a toy to spin in the wind.
In May, students will create a worm habitat.
There are no programs in June and July because of the Garden's Daylily Festival, Tyler said.
The August program focuses on recycling and students will learn to reuse a plastic bag to make something wearable.
September will focus on the pond and native plants. Students will participate in a water filtration discovery event.
And October will include a nature walk in the Fruit and Berry Garden. Students will make their own soap, clean apples and then eat them.
For information, call the library at 270-684-0211 or the Garden at 270-993-1234.
Tyler said the Garden started the program about a dozen years ago.
But last year was the first time it partnered with the library.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
