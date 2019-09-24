Garden's Family Fun Day is Saturday

Independence Bank's Day at the Garden comes to the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden on Saturday.
It's the Garden's annual Free Family Fun Day and scarecrow festival.
The annual scarecrows at the Garden event began in 2005, replacing the Garden's old Fall Festival.
For the past four years, it's had a patriotic theme.
But Susie Tyler, the garden's director, said, "Anything goes for the scarecrows this year. It's no longer themed patriotic."
People who design and build creative scarecrows compete for $175 in prize money -- $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third.
Tyler said judging is based on creativity and originality.
She said the event will feature train rides on the bank's Independence Express.
Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon.
Admission to the garden is free that day as is lunch, train rides, face painting and games.
Tyler said the event is "our effort to get to the garden those who might not otherwise be able to come."
People who want to enter the scarecrow competition should call the garden at 270-993-1234 to schedule a time and location to set up their scarecrows.
They must be in place by Thursday.
In 2005, the event drew 18 scarecrows and more than 400 people.
The garden is at 25 Carter Road on the north side of Second Street.
Features include a large herb garden, a rose garden, an English cottage garden, a Kentucky symbol quilt garden, a Japanese memorial garden, an ericaceous garden, the Moonlite Children's garden, the University of Kentucky Extension display garden and a Western Kentucky University experimental garden.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
