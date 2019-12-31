A square block around the 1700 block of Daviess Street was briefly evacuated this morning and traffic rerouted from that area due to a gas leak.
Owensboro Fire Department was called to the scene. According to reports, the gas line was shut off and residents were allowed to return home. The street remains closed.
This story will be updated.
