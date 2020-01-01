Gas leak temporarily displaces residents

A natural gas leak in the 1700 block of Daviess Street on Tuesday morning briefly caused residents in the area to be evacuated from their homes.
The gas leak was reported shortly before 9 a.m.. and gas was shut off to the area about 9:10 a.m. At about 9 a.m., several Owensboro Fire Department and Owensboro Police Department vehicles were lined up throughout the residential street. Officials knocked on the doors of several homes alerting residents about the potential danger from the leak.
Officials say the gas leak was caused by an excavator hitting a gas line.
"They were doing some kind of repair work in the street," said OFD Lt. Brian Roberts.
None of the homes near the leak were directly affected, according to OFD, but were evacuated as a safety precaution.
Victor Cernius, operations director for Regional Water Resource Agency, said the gas leak was caused when an excavator struck a gas line. Cernius said sometimes the locations of utility lines aren't accurately mapped, which occasionally leads to equipment striking the lines. Cernius said the agency does "everything possible" to try to minimize the potential for gas leaks.
“We have a pretty substantial safety policy on exploratory digging and making sure that the area is clear,” he said.
