The Owensboro Police Department is investigating an early morning fire on George Street.
The fire was reported at a home in the 800 block of George Street shortly after 6 a.m. Battalion Chief Steve Leonard of the Owensboro Fire Department said the fire is believed to have started on the porch of the home and extended into the home and attic, causing extensive damage.
The fire was quickly extinguished. The occupants of the home were there at the time of the fire, Leonard said.
The police department is investigating the fire as suspicious, he said.
OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said the fire is being investigated as possible arson, but nothing has been determined as of 8:30 a.m.
This store will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.