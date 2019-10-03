German American Bank is offering customers a chance to donate to a local food bank, enjoy refreshments and enter to win prizes during its Customer Appreciation Celebration on Oct. 11.
People can bring in non-perishable food items starting Monday.
Refreshments will be served on Oct. 11 at all German American branches.
