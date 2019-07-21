Some regional residents may qualify for scholarships of up to $5,000 a year -- for a maximum of two years -- to complete a credential or associate's degree in high-demand fields, such as manufacturing, health care and other business sectors.
The Kentucky Career Center makes available these scholarships to people who have significant barriers to employment. For example, low-skilled adults who receive public assistance are a priority, said Matt Bartlett, project director.
Dislocated workers who lost jobs because of no fault of their own are eligible. High school dropouts ages 16 to 24 who are in the process of obtaining a GED also may qualify.
High-demand job sectors have been identified as advanced manufacturing, health care, business and information technology, construction and transportation and logistics.
Health care is a growing field, Bartlett said.
"We have many students currently enrolled in medical information technology, nursing, medical assisting, radiography and occupational therapy," he said.
Scholarships are available to people living in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
Students must reapply for funding after they complete the first year of training because they must demonstrate progress toward educational goals.
"Our career coaches follow up each month while (recipients are) in training to check on how classes are proceeding," Bartlett said. "If someone is having difficulty, we try and find a solution. Sometimes that involves steering the student to the appropriate community resource.
"We are there every step of the way to ensure the student succeeds. Career coaches also follow up with all students for one year after the program to provide services if needed. This may be assistance with anything from money management to housing and transportation."
Scholarship money is meant to be spent on tuition and books, but it can go toward items needed in training, such as scrubs, welding equipment or steel-toed boots.
Thanks to the scholarships, some students, who had little to no job history, are now earning more than $20 per hour, Bartlett said.
Each of the three categories -- adults, dislocated workers and youth -- has its own eligibility requirements. For example, out-of-school youth includes people receiving public assistance, in foster care, those who have aged out of foster care, pregnant women or someone involved in the juvenile justice or adult corrections system.
People with disabilities are eligible to apply in the adult and youth categories.
Bartlett said the adult category has a waiting list, but a large amount of funds are available for dislocated workers.
Scholarship funding comes from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which is a federal funding source.
There is still time for eligible residents to apply for the upcoming school year, Bartlett said. If students are motivated, the process can take as little as a week.
In fact, the program enrolls students throughout the year. Some short-term training courses begin at various times and are more flexible with enrollments.
For more information about eligibility or to submit an application, contact Bartlett at 270-686-2551 or by email at Matthew.Bartlett@ResCare.com.
"The WIOA scholarship offers a great opportunity for an individual to obtain a credential or degree with little to no student loans to repay," Bartlett said. "Along with the paid tuition, you have career coaches who truly care about how a student is doing. ... Our main goal is to help someone find a career they love in a field with growth potential."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
