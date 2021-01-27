Toward the end of January, the blues settle in for many of us. Here are a few things that might help us feel better.
“Were we designed to run, walk, or sit on the couch?” In his new book, “Exercised: Why Something We Never Evolved to Do is Healthy and Rewarding,” Daniel Lieberman tells us. He is a Harvard professor of human evolutionary biology and his conclusions, backed up by research, may surprise you.
For example, there is nothing magical or even scientifically significant about getting those 10,000 steps in a day. Nothing. Except, it seems 10,000 steps is about five miles, and in primitive societies, that is about what they walk during a day — to get fresh water, to gather firewood, to chase after children or food.
Then, after all that, they come home and sit.
You know how sitting is the new smoking? According to Lieberman, researchers have clocked the amount of sitting in hunting and gathering cultures to be about the same as the average couch potato. But, there is a difference.
When they are sitting, it is on the floor, on the ground, and maybe on a crude bench, never in a Barcalounger. They squat. They twist. They sit on backless seats — which makes all the difference. Think about that for a minute. All those lovely core muscles engaged to keep them sitting upright instead of wobbling around like Weebles.
The book is full of science, but the best kind, accessible and benevolent for those of us who think about our health but have to avert our eyes when someone suggests “harder, faster, more.”
But wait! There’s more! If static, dull exercise at the gym bores you, there is evidence that good old-fashioned housework can go a long way in keeping us fit. Jumping up and really tackling the floors and windows can work up a sweat, and pulling furniture away from the walls and getting after those baseboards can be almost as effective, and certainly more value-added, than burpees.
Well, maybe not quite as effective, but you can’t argue with the value-add. Once I counted my steps as I cleaned and decluttered — carried things from where they lay to their proper homes somewhere else, and I was amazed by the number. While we established that sitting is our preferred state if we aren’t sleeping or engaged in survival activities, the idea of just getting up and doing something, but not the gym, is appealing.
I know when I am trailing behind my friend, Ruth, who helps me with chores and housecleaning, I am a breathless and sweaty mess, because that girl is a worker, and it feels like a workout, and sometimes, I wish she would just go home because I am near collapse. But I sleep well on those nights. And my room is super clean.
I first came across Paul McKenna, a British… well, a British I don’t know what. I first thought he was a nutritionist or health guru because he had this program, “I Can Make You Thin!” and I was all over that. He is known most widely as a hypnotist, but he dabbles in all sorts of self-help areas, and while his credentials may be thin on the ground, I always want to buy what he is selling. Like this latest thing in the time of COVID.
One of the best ways to calm ourselves in times of stress is to daydream. Fantasize.
About every 90 minutes we experience what is known as the “ultradian rest phase.” This is a period when the body stops outwardly focused behavior and takes 15 minutes or so to relax and replenish its energy.
These are the times of day when our minds wander, we daydream, we fantasize, we settle into that nice soft place of ease and easy breathing.
We usually override this feeling, get back to work, but really, we should stay there awhile. Give ourselves over to it. Help our little flights of fancy along. We can allow whatever pops into our heads to take us where it will, or we can be more specific and do a series of relaxation exercises known as systematic relaxation.
I prefer to just sit still and really plump up a good fantasy, find a daydream that has my name written all over it. It’s fun. It’s calming. Try it. Right now I’m in the Olduvai Gorge, making new discoveries with Louis and Mary Leakey.
