I had a routine, and I thought it was my real routine.
Get up, let dog out, brush teeth, take bath, get dressed, dog in, drive to work.
Work all day, drive home, dog out, change clothes, dog in, read, go to bed.
Rinse, repeat.
But now all of a sudden, nothing is “routine.”
So when I started working from home, one of the first things I did was turn off the alarm that had been waking me up at 4:30 a.m. for day after day after week after year.
For a while, I still got up around that time.
But then, as time went on, time didn’t seem to matter as much anymore.
And eventually, I settled into a new pattern.
Now I wake up around 5:30, sometimes even 6.
Nobody cares, and the sun rises just the same.
I bring in the newspaper, spread the sections out on my kitchen counter and spray them with sanitizer, letting the pages dry while I brush my teeth or walk the dog.
I fix a bowl of oatmeal every morning. As I stand waiting for the microwave to ding, I recite in my mind a line from a book I read a long time ago. It’s not my favorite book but the line is addressed to my favorite character: “I swear, neighbor, I ain’t never seen nobody wrap hisself around porridge so quick.”
I don’t know why that line has stuck with me or why it always makes me smile. Maybe because I eat my oatmeal fast too.
One of the smart things I did when this thing first got started was to rush out and buy a combination radio/CD player right before everything got super serious and shut down for good. In retrospect, I probably shouldn’t have gone out … but in reality, I’m glad I did.
So now, every morning, I turn on the radio and listen to my favorite morning show.
In my previous reality, I only had about five minutes to listen to the radio. That’s how long it takes to drive from my house to the office.
Now I can listen to the radio all day long if I want to, or else I can select a CD from my excellent collection and listen to the music of my choice: Patsy Cline’s greatest hits … Christmas on the Ponderosa … Sweet Baby James … Loreena McKennitt.
In the previous reality, one thing I had always been very intentional about doing was keeping a clear separation between my “work” life and my “real” life. That line has been blurred now, but that’s a small price to pay, all things considered.
My house is small and I don’t have much furniture. So little, in fact, that on the same day that I bought the radio/CD player, I also bought a little table and a little chair, and now they are set up in a corner of my little living room: My new office.
Our crackerjack IT guys loaded a bunch of programs and updates onto my laptop on my way out the proverbial door, and loaned me an auxiliary screen because I generally am doing several things at once, more than one screen can accommodate.
I am appreciative of their support, but have quickly discovered how very spoiled I had become to the super-duper setup that I had taken so for granted at my office: Big screens, preferences and defaults just the way I want them, premiere versions of programs that allowed me to do everything quickly, efficiently, effortlessly.
Now, not so much.
I peer at the little screen on this rinky-dink laptop and jump through a lot of convoluted hoops to accomplish what I used to do with a couple of quick clicks, but although it is a lot more clumsy and much less convenient, I still manage to get the work done.
My boss schedules a teleconference — via Google Hangout — once a week or so with various groups of colleagues. My favorite part is just hearing their voices.
Sometimes, I take a nap on my “lunch hour” … and I quit “work” at 4 p.m. to watch “Daddy Andy” reassure his children that we will get through this; we will get through this together.
I look out the window or I sit in the rocking chair on my front porch.
At some point, I realize it is getting late, and I am tired, so I brush my teeth and go to bed.
I fall asleep easily, as I always do, and I dream vividly, as I always have.
And throughout the darkness, time ticks on, steady and faithful … and routine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.