Not sure if you've ever noticed, but anytime you start talking about paranormal experiences, most of the stories start out, "I don't believe in ghosts. But there was this one time that I saw …"
One of the scariest was told by a former reporter at the Messenger-Inquirer about -- of all things -- a haunted golf ball. And yes, I said "scariest," and if you'd heard the story, you would think so too.
Then there was the guy who told me -- in furtive whispers -- about the apparition that he believes tried to kill him on the highway between Hawesville and Owensboro. This is a guy not given to wild imaginings, and the fact that he was still terrified when telling the story 40 years later was good enough to scare me too.
Not to mention that story's similarity to that of another friend, except his encounter was out by Mount St. Joseph.
As for me, well, all I know is that I've heard what I heard and I've seen what I saw.
Among my first encounters was the ghost cat in my apartment on Burlew Boulevard, which I saw, heard and felt on numerous occasions.
Then there were the invisible hands, one of which pressed firmly against my back as I was going down a staircase, while simultaneously, another hand grasped my shirt and pulled me back.
I shrugged these experiences, and a few others, off. I didn't necessarily believe or disbelieve. I knew what had happened, and the fact that I didn't completely understand it made no difference to me.
But that was before I lived in the haunted house.
Voices in the night; nothing subtle about them, to the point that I sometimes yelled at my kids to be quiet and go to sleep. But it wasn't them. And although I could hear the voices clearly, the words themselves were indecipherable, as if they were speaking in a language unknown to me. I mentioned this to a friend, and she advised that I ask out loud, "What do you want to tell me?" So the next time I heard the voices, I sat up in bed and called out that question -- whereupon the voices immediately fell silent, and I never heard them again.
But even though I didn't hear them again, I knew they were still there. And that was fine with me.
I didn't mind sharing the house with these entities, whatever they were.
Although I have to admit, it was somewhat annoying that they kept taking my bolo.
I had -- still have -- a bolo that I bought at the old Native American Festival when those used to take place out at the Community College when it was still called that. It's not old and there's nothing special about it; I just liked the slide, which is a howling coyote.
Apparently someone else liked it too, because this thing would disappear for months or even years at a time, only to show up again in some obscure place where I would never have put it. So I would put it back in my jewelry box, but before too long, it would be gone again.
I found it when I moved from that house -- again, in some weird place -- and deliberately hung it on the rear mirror of my truck so I wouldn't lose it as I was taking a load of stuff to my new house.
Except by the time I drove to my new house, it was gone again.
I searched the floorboard and console of my truck. I looked in the glove box and the ashtray. I took the floor mats out and felt under the seats. It wasn't there.
A few days later, it was on the nightstand beside my bed.
A haunted bolo is not the worst thing in the world, except for not being able to count on it being available when you want to wear it.
And the ghost cat, the voices and the hands didn't bother me either. Whoever and whatever these things were, we lived together in harmony, at least as far as I was concerned.
But then there was that one time …
My dog Buster and I were home alone that week, a rare occurrence back in the days when my kids were young. I was reading a book a friend had loaned to me, which I was plowing through just to be polite because I thought it was the most boring thing I'd ever read. Which might surprise you, when you know that the book was about the Son of Sam, who claimed his neighbor's dog was possessed by a demon that ordered him to kill.
But every night when I sat down on the couch to read that dry, boring book, there was someone standing at the end of the hallway, just looking at me. Now what you have to remember is that I sat in that place on the couch every night to read; it was only when I read this book that this thing was there.
I was almost done with the book on the night that someone opened the door from the garage to the basement. That door had a very distinctive squeak; I'm telling you, that door opened.
Then I heard two footsteps -- thud, thud -- stepping into the basement.
Then a heavy sigh.
Someone -- something -- was standing at the bottom of the stairs that led from the basement to the living room, where I was sitting. Buster, on the floor beside me, sat up, staring intently toward the stairs.
I was paralyzed with terror.
After a while -- I don't know how long -- I stood up, put the book down, and walked out the back door. Buster came with me.
We stayed out there -- again, I don't know for how long -- before I realized this was stupid. The backyard was fenced in and the gates were locked. My truck was in the garage. Either Buster and I could stay in the backyard forever, or we could go back in the house, down those stairs, into the basement, into the garage, into the truck, and outta there.
So that's what we did.
I gave the book back to my friend the next day.
Well, those are a few of my stories. There are more, but you probably have some of your own. All I've got to say is, keep your bolos close, hold onto the handrail ... and be careful what you read.
