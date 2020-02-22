I don’t know who was there first.
It was dark — which, in retrospect, was rather the point — so that’s probably why I either didn’t see her when I arrived, or didn’t notice when she arrived.
But we both seemed to be aware of the other’s presence at around the same time.
There was a vague sense of familiarity; if I had turned to look at her at the same moment she turned to look at me, we would have known one another.
But I didn’t, and she didn’t, so we stood there alone together in the dark.
We were leaning on the railing at Smothers Park, gazing somberly out across the cold waters of the Ohio River as they glittered with the lights from the Big Blue Bridge and, maybe, the stars.
Because it was dark.
I was thinking about a lot of things, none of them clearly or deeply or in a linear way.
Music and trucks and squirrels and books and lilacs and dusty roads far away.
Just the things you think about when you don’t want to think about what you’re really thinking about.
Like the memory of a desperate mother who once confided in me that she had thought about jumping into that very river with her children — hand in hand, let’s go kids — because that’s what desperation will do to you.
She didn’t do that, of course, and I was horrified to realize she’d ever even thought of something like that, but in the years since that secret was shared, I have grown to understand that, well, maybe there are a lot of people with a lot of secrets walking around among us.
And that’s how easily thoughts can drift from squirrels to suicide.
I tried to remember exactly what that woman had said to me all those years ago, what her thought process was, but the horror of the confession had overwhelmed everything else in my mind in that moment and for a long time after, until it was too late to ask. The best I could do now was surmise that she had felt she could not take care of her children or herself, and she thought — believed, knew — nobody else cared.
Was she right?
Well, that’s hard to say.
If asked, “Do you care enough to save this woman and her children?” most people would say “Yes.”
But if asked to do the kinds of things or support the kinds of programs that would have actually helped her … saved her … too many of those same people would say “No.”
Her situation was entirely her own fault, they would have said.
Consequences of decisions and choices she had made for herself.
Funny thing about consequences; the “unintended” kind go both ways.
I thought about all this for a long, long time, standing there in the dark and in the cold as I looked at the river … the river that has been there forever and yet is never the same even from one moment to another.
Gradually, I realized I was alone again.
The woman who had been leaning on the rail next to me was gone.
I didn’t see her go.
I looked at the river, but the ripples flowed by, undisturbed.
But then again, that’s the way it is with ghosts.
