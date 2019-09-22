Girls Aviation & Aerospace Day set for Saturday

Just 5% of jobs in aviation are held by women.
And as baby boomers begin to leave the workforce, many fields, especially aviation, are scrambling to fill their ranks.
Lauren Dalzell Settles, founder of Girls Aviation and Aerospace Day Camp, is leading the local movement to address that gender issue through the curiosity of Daviess County's young women.
"Being a female in aviation is rare," Settles said. "I realized there was a shortage, especially at our airport. Not many kids were involved, whereas I grew up at the airport. My goal is to empower young women and show them that a career in aviation is possible. The goal of the camp is to allow our area's young women to be able to learn about women in aviation and become inspired through experiencing various aspects of aviation first-hand."
The camp, entering into its third year, will take place from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport. Young women, ages 7 through 16, will have the opportunity to experience the various aspects of aviation and have the opportunity to gain a scholarship toward continuing their education in the field, she said.
"We try to change a bit each year so that our same participants don't see the same thing over and over," she said. "Participants will go through several 20-minute stations that cover women in the history of aviation, how airplanes fly, the inner workings of the plane, aircraft mechanics and Civil Air Patrol. The sooner we can get the kids involved the better. It is all about fostering the imagination of a child and showing them that the unattainable is possible and that a career in aviation is possible."
For Rob Barnett, the airport's director, the girls' camp as well as Boys Aviation & Aerospace Day, which is another of Settles programs, are not only important for the city and county, but for the future of the industry as well.
"I have five daughters and my oldest three flew their first planes at age 9," Barnett said. "It is important to draw the younger generation to the airport so that they can be exposed to aviation and the numerous careers like firefighting, police, management, operations, security, architecture, law and air traffic control, to name a few. It is incredibly important, so much so that I want to make sure that we at the airport are providing the necessary exposure and an open door opportunity for them to come in at a young age and learn about aviation."
For more information or to register for the camp visit Owb.net or the Girls Aviation & Aerospace Day Camp Facebook page.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.