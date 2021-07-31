Former Owensboro City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright is kicking off the 10th annual Give a Hand, Pay It Forward Owensboro campaign.
Smith-Wright started the campaign when she was a city commissioner after she performed a random act of kindness and saw the reaction of the people on the receiving end.
“It really touched me that those people were so appreciative,” Smith-Wright said.
She went to the mayor at the time, Ron Payne, and pitched a campaign for the city to promote random acts of kindness.
Smith-Wright said performing these acts of kindness doesn’t have to involve spending large amounts of money.
“A smile may be what someone needs for a day,” Smith-Wright said.
She wants this campaign to serve as a reminder of the importance of being kind.
“I want people to do this all the time, not just for these two weeks,” Smith-Wright said. “You just don’t know what a random act of kindness and little things can do for someone.”
Smith-Wright listed some acts of kindness as paying it forward at a restaurant or store, mowing someone’s lawn, or giving a mail carrier a bottle of water on a hot day.
“I’m not trying to ask people to do something monumental,” she said. “Just do something simple and kind.”
Give a Hand, Pay It Forward Owensboro is a two-week campaign and runs from Monday to Aug. 16.
Smith-Wright said she encourages schools and businesses to promote the campaign on their buildings and marquees to spread the word.
“I want people to be aware that Owensboro is a great place to live,” Smith-Wright said. “As a former city commissioner, I have seen up close and personal the folks who are hurting in our community, and I want them to know that we’re there.”
