Giving thanks: 'God did for me what I couldn't do for myself'

Amanda Frakes is thankful for many things.
As odd as it may sound to some people, Frakes feels blessed she was arrested and jailed Aug. 13, 2018.
If that hadn't happened, Frakes believes she might be dead today.
Warrick County law enforcement officers stopped the Owensboro woman that night as she drove to Newburgh, Indiana. Officers charged her with selling methamphetamine.
Her painful journey with drug addiction started after a longterm relationship with the father of her children ended. The breakup caused Frakes to lose her way and fall in with the wrong crowd. She became addicted to meth, struggling off and on with addiction for three years.
Until her arrest, Frakes had tried -- on her own -- to quit drugs, but she relapsed.
Serving a 30-day sentence at the Warrick County Jail was the start of her sobriety. She's been clean ever since her arrest.
"God did for me what I couldn't do for myself," Frakes said.
Today, Frakes, 31, is living at Fresh Start for Women, which provides transitional housing for women who have completed addiction recovery programs. It's the first home she's made for herself and her children without a partner to lean on for support.
Although it's tough, Frakes loves it.
She works weekdays at Frantz Building Services and Saturdays at Madewell's Corner Cafe.
With her own resources, she purchased a used minivan and plans to start college in the fall of 2020. After she graduates, she wants to work as a drug and alcohol counselor.
Frakes is eager to share the details of her recovery from addiction because "my story can help others."
Her three children -- Alexis, 10; Aniyah, 7; and Ryder, 5 -- live with her now. They, of course, top the list of things she's thankful for this Thanksgiving.
She and the kids sat on one of the sofas in the family's living room Tuesday evening. Each person took a turn reading "There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Rose."
Her children are on the A/B honor roll at school. She went to the dining room table and thumbed through awards they've earned this academic year.
The second item on her thankfulness list is TrueNorth, which operates an Owensboro substance abuse treatment center and sober living facility for women. Frakes went there after serving her jail sentence.
When she arrived at TrueNorth, her car had been repossessed. All she owned was a suitcase with about six changes of clothes.
"(TrueNorth) taught me how to live life on life's terms without the use of drugs and held me accountable for my actions," Frakes said. "They helped me become who I am today."
She was a TrueNorth client for six months.
"I am thankful for God," Frakes said, continuing the list of things she's thankful for. "And I'm thankful for the relationships God has restored for me, like my family."
She's thankful for Fresh Start, where she and her children live in a two-bedroom apartment.
"This place loved me when I didn't love myself," Frakes said.
Working two jobs and taking care of three children alone creates some chaotic, tense moments, but, thanks to all the support Frakes has received from friends, family, TrueNorth and Fresh Start, she now has the emotional tools to handle what life throws her way.
For that, she is filled with thanks.
