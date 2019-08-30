Glass excited to be coming home

Dylan Glass attributes his career choice to the arts education he received in Owensboro Public Schools.
Glass, who is the Foust Elementary School music teacher and who also assists with the Owensboro High School marching band, attended Newton Parrish Elementary School, Owensboro Middle School, and then graduated from OHS in 2015. He attended Western Kentucky University and studied music education. Now he's back home and he's excited.
He said OPS has one of the highest standards for educating students that he has seen in Kentucky. Educators teach to the student rather than focusing on standardized curriculums so that each students' whole needs are met.
"The student is always the biggest focus here," he said. "My educational philosophy is that we should teach to the student because they are the ones we are here for. They are the most important."
Glass knows this first hand, as he witnessed it as an OPS student, but he also has drawn a lot of influence from his former teachers -- in particular, former Owensboro Middle School Band Director Paula Humphrey. He remembers one instance, while as a fourth-grader, Humphrey brought the middle school band to perform for elementary school students.
Seeing her directing changed his life trajectory, he said.
"I've known I wanted to do music education for a living since fourth grade," he said, adding that Humphrey was "an incredible force" in his drive toward the profession. "I saw her up there (conducting) and I said, 'That's what I want to do right there.' I've known since then, and I went for it."
Humphrey taught for 18 years in the OPS system before retiring in 2015. She was a member of the band staff and her main responsibility was teaching beginning band students in fifth and sixth grades.
When Humphrey thinks about Glass, one memory in particular stands out. She remembers he used to come into the band room before school each morning to practice his saxophone. On one occasion she observed him assisting another student who was struggling on the instrument.
She said the saxophone always came easily to Glass, and he sat for some time with the other student and helped her with the music.
"I was so struck by that because it was just such a compassionate thing," Humphrey said. "It just stuck out in my mind that even as a young person that he had ahead of him a great career in working with people."
She said teaching elementary education is a perfect role for Glass.
"He continued all through his middle school and high school years just to be a friend to everyone," she said. "He was kind and helpful in any way he could be to any other student."
She was happy to learn that Glass considered her an inspiration.
"As a teacher, it's touching to know that you make a little bit of a difference," she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.