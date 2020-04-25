Employees of Glenmore Distillery have voted to approve a new union contract.
On Thursday, 85% of the distillery's union members voted to approve a new contact negotiated between Louisville-based Union Food and Commercial Workers Local 227 and the distillery's parent company Sazerac.
The two entities have been at the negotiating table for weeks with the possibility of an extension being denied by Sazerac after Glenmore employees voted down the company's last, best and final proposal on April 13. The new contract addresses two key issues, said Caitlin Blair, Local 227 communications director.
"The original proposal had a two-tiered wage system with new employees making $9 less an hour than current employees doing the same job," she said. "The new agreement has one wage scale for everyone which eliminates the potential of a rift between employees. Another really positive addition was the guarantee of a better work-life balance. This agreement guarantees they will have more time off to spend with their families. Our union negotiating committee showed us what solidarity looks like by sticking together through a difficult and stressful situation."
