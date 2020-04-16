Glenmore Distillery’s parent company, Sazerac, and UFCW Local 227 have failed to reach a contract agreement, although employees continue to work.
After weeks of negotiations between the Local 227 and Sazerac, the company handed union members their last, best and final proposal indicating that they were done negotiating. Ninety-five percent of union members voted it down, said Caitlin Blair, Local 227 communications director.
“Sazerac’s final proposal pays its future workforce, at a minimum, $9 less an hour and increases healthcare costs while offering less coverage,” she said. “In terms of pay, that is a common tactic used by employers to divide their workforce, because they know we can get better pay, better benefits and better work conditions through working together.”
While the bourbon industry has seen “unprecedented growth” over the past few years, Sazerac, through the negotiations process, has maintained that they are profitable, “but would like to be more profitable,” Blair said.
“The union offered several proposals to help the company realize savings and remain competitive, and those proposals were rejected,” she said. “For a profitable company to use this challenging time, when we are all afraid for the future, to attempt to force the hard-working men and women at Glenmore Distillery to accept such dramatic wage cuts and worse benefits for future generations is wrong.”
Representatives for Sazerac and Glenmore did not respond to interview requests.
The existing union contract expired at midnight on April 6 with an extension ultimately signed between Sazerac and Local 227 that expired on April 14.
Thus far, Sazerac has not shown indications that they will pursue a lockout, a work stoppage or denial of employment initiated by the management of a company during a labor dispute, nor has the union called on its membership to strike. Instead, the Local 227 sent a letter to the company asking for continued negotiations and a new extension agreement. And despite continuing negotiations on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sazerac has refused to sign an extension of the current union contract, Blair said.
“Currently, union members are continuing to work without a contract,” she said. “The union remains committed to working with the company to achieve an agreement that honors the hard work of our members who are proud to have made their company profitable and successful. The end to negotiations will be when an agreement is reached or one party is no longer willing to negotiate. We have been clear that we are willing and will continue to come to the table. Our goal is to get an agreement that honors the hard work of the men and women of Glenmore Distillery and protects the quality of jobs for future Owensboro residents.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
