Glenn files for city commission seat

A former Owensboro city commissioner wants to return to public service.
Bob Glenn, who served as a city commissioner from 2013 to 2018, filed for the position Wednesday. Glenn, who is a communications professor at Owensboro Community & Technical College, said he is running to address violent culture, especially among younger people, and wants to create avenues that will deter future criminal behavior.
“We’re trying to treat the symptom on the criminal justice level,” he said. “But we need to look at the disease itself and that is a lack of education, a lack of hope, a lack of opportunity.”
Glenn is also running because he believes his past experience will help whoever is elected mayor. Current Mayor Tom Watson is not running for re-election.
Glenn was conscientious during his time as a city commissioner, he said.
“I think that it is important, since we’re going to have a new mayor, that we have people on the commission who are experienced but also willing to do the hard work and research to make sure we come up with the best solutions that work for our residents and for our taxpayers,” he said.
Glenn is satisfied with some of the recent projects of the city commission such as the Castlen Dog Park, the city’s purchase of Gabe’s Tower and the development and revitalization of the Triplett Twist area, but was concerned about recent gun crime in the city. Two groups of alleged gangs have been connected with 36 shootings in Owensboro in 2018 and 2019, according to documents filed in Daviess Circuit Court.
“This is a caring community. I have no doubt that we can address this problem,” he said.
Glenn also critiqued the annexation and reversal of several Daviess County Public Schools properties in the summer of 2019.
“I’ve been on the commission. I know they’re trying to increase the revenue cycle for the city. I understand where they were trying to go. I just think they probably needed to have a little more preliminary conversation before rolling it out as an initiative,” he said.
Promoting a healthy city, such as making Owensboro more bike- and walk-friendly and creating a full marathon, as opposed to the Wendell Foster Half Marathon, is another goal of Glenn’s.
Glenn, who was elected to mayor pro tem in 2016, is jumping back into the political arena after losing to now-State Sen. Matt Castlen for the 8th District of the Kentucky Senate in 2018. He joins Deanna Endicott-Smith as the two candidates who have filed for the city commission election as of Thursday afternoon. There are four open at-large seats.
The filing deadline for city commission is June 2.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
