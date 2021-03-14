After chatting with the members of his audience at West Cadiz Park, comic Brad Stine said he’d learned one thing about the people who call the Bluegrass State home.
“People in Kentucky can’t count,” declared Stine, who performed his brand of Christian conservative humor March 6.
Looking out across the park grounds, Stine spotted Peggy P’Pool sitting nearby and among other things asked how long she’d been married to her late husband.
P’Pool replied she didn’t remember.
“You’re not from Hopkinsville, are you?” the comic quipped, referring to audience member James Rawson, who had traveled from Hopkinsville to see Stine’s show but couldn’t tell the comic how far away the city is.
Kevin Hendon also stumbled over his words as he answered Stine’s question about his age.
The young man was 31.
Called “God’s Comic” by The New Yorker magazine, Stine visited Cadiz this past weekend at the invitation of Crystal Thomas, the owner of Cadiz Housekeeping and More who was herself not spared from Stine’s sharp wit.
“I’m going to do something special for Cadiz because Crystal Thomas said they haven’t had comedy in the park since 1847,” Stine explained to those who attended his show.
Referencing the cleaning service that Thomas owns in the city, the comic also jokingly referred to her as “the cleaner-upper extraordinaire” and “the majesty of dishes.”
In addition to his free performance that Saturday, Stine spoke the next day during a church service at the park.
On March 6, he said he was seeing a miracle as he looked out onto what was a sparse crowd of people listening to his routine.
Togetherness
“Human beings are actually sitting here together,” observed Stine, noting that many people were unmasked and not in distress.
His listeners chuckled, as they did at different times throughout his performance.
The comic admitted he could not keep up with the new crazy that has become America, noting that the people who are the most dangerous are the ones with no symptoms.
“I’m glad to see people out tonight,” he said.
Stine also thanked the audience members for their applause, although he said that one aspect of their clapping bothered him.
“With gloves on, it’s like I’m getting applause from a mime,” he said, speaking in jest and referring to the cold weather that still didn’t deter people from coming out to see him.
Stine also heaped praise on the Bluegrass, noting that Kentuckians are the people who remember the strength of lineage and of neighbors. They pull themselves up by their bootstraps, he said, and they hunt and fish without apologizing for their interests.
“This is Kentucky,” Stine noted. “You don’t even pretend to be animal rights activists.”
Driving along the interstate on his way to come speak in Cadiz, Stine recalled seeing 12 “Deer Crossing” signs as he traveled.
But he quipped there was a problem with those dozen signs at the side of the road.
He had counted 13 dead deer.
On a cold winter’s day in the state’s southern Pennyrile, the comic poked fun at families, speed limits and the livestock of Nebraska.
“For those of you planning a family trip to Nebraska, don’t waste your time unless you’re into corn and cows,” Stine observed of one woman’s description of her home state.
Little red hoodieSpying another person dressed in a red hoodie and sunglasses and making her way to a seat in the audience, the comic readily noted that “we’ve got the Unabomber here.”
As he began his routine March 6, he teased P’Pool about being a part of his opening act, inquiring of the puzzled woman if she knew any kind of interpretive dance.
Later, he asked where she lived, and when she replied that she lived out yonder, between here and there, he suggested that she drop Rawson off on her way home.
Stine talked of babies and adults. ...
“We don’t want to see adults act like babies because it’s not attractive,” he noted.
... And of the differences between traditions and trends, describing trends as occurring when people let others tell them what to do.
According to his website at bradstine.com, Stine for more than 20 years has been “by far the most unique Christian comic in the country.” He has supplemented his desire to mix his style of intelligent and relatable comedy observations with his desire to inspire believers to be bold and unapologetic about their faith in Christ, the site notes.
Stine’s local performance was sponsored by Cadiz Housekeeping and More, and Thomas noted that it was amazing and very funny.
“It could have been a little bigger on the crowd,” she observed. “But other than that, I thought it was a good show. I think everyone from what I was told had a crazy time.”
Thomas said the worship service March 7 brought in a little more attendance.
At that event, Stine spoke about atheism, creation and “how we got here,” Thomas noted.
