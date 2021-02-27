A manhole at Goetz Drive and Southtown Boulevard collapsed Wednesday, causing Goetz Drive to be closed while repairs are made.
Joe Schepers, Regional Water Resource Agency executive director, said Friday that contractors were working to stabilize the roadway. Two plugs and a bypass have been installed to the sanitary sewer line running parallel to Southtown Boulevard so residents in that area will still have sewer service.
“We found out this happened on Wednesday, met with contractors on Thursday and mobilized on Friday,” Schepers said.
A forensic dig must take place to find out exactly what caused the manhole to sink, but before the dig can begin, the ground must be stabilized and dewatered, a process that could take up to two weeks to complete.
Previously, Goetz Drive was closed in a similar area for an extended period for repair work by RWRA.
“This is a different manhole, but it is right across the road so it is affecting basically the same area,” Schepers said.
Schepers said the area where the sewer line is located has a very high water table and a lot of running sand in the soil.
“We will be bringing in some wellpoints and some pumps and we are going to dewater this area,” he said. “It is almost like digging in the lake, the water surface is so high out here.”
It’s time-consuming because if the water is removed too quickly, it could cause the entire roadway and surrounding land to collapse.
Once the dewatering process is complete, crews can figure out exactly what the problem is and figure out what needs to be repaired.
Schepers said the pumps, which are located a few yards up the road on Southtown Boulevard, must be refilled, and the far-right lane will be closed to traffic when that needs to be done at different times throughout the day.
The RWRA wants drivers to be aware of the road closures, traffic shifts and construction to avoid any accidents or injuries, he said.
“We understand this is not an ideal situation,” Schepers said.
While those that must use Goetz Drive to get to their residences will still be able to get through, all through traffic must take the Frederica Street detour. The intersection of Goetz Drive and Nicholas Drive will remain closed until the project is completed.
“We want to try and minimize the amount of time that the road is closed and the traffic is impacted,” Schepers said.
Sean O’ Bryan, RWRA director of engineering, said the manhole in question is actually one of the oldest still in use and will most likely be replaced or eliminated.
Nathan Havenner, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.