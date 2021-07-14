A GoFundMe account was started to benefit the family of the Princeton man whose body was found near the mouth of Davenport Bay on Sunday.
Authorities said Dustin Fox, 31, was boating on Lake Barkley when he was reported missing at 2 p.m. Saturday.
According to the Kentucky Department for Fish and Wildlife, witnesses said the boater, later identified as Fox, fell overboard into Lake Barkley waters.
Authorities said first responders began their search at Davenport Bay, where witnesses said they noticed an unmanned vessel. Initial reports indicated Fox was ejected from the boat and struck by it.
No passengers were reported to be on Fox’s boat, according to Fish and Wildlife. His body was recovered at 11:20 a.m. Sunday.
“Lyon County Search and Rescue assisted Kentucky Fish and Wildlife conservation officers with the search and recovery efforts,” according to a news release. “An autopsy will be conducted, and the incident remains under investigation.”
A Fish and Wildlife spokesman later confirmed Fox was found not wearing a life jacket.
Kayla Hocking, of Marion, grew up with Fox. They went to school together, and she said her memories with Fox are fond.
“We all would use to go drive around Marion and park in the Pizza Hut parking lot and just chill outside our vehicles for hours.”
Hocking started a GoFundMe for Fox’s family.
“I made the GoFundMe because not only is she (Fox’s wife) hurting, but those babies need their mama now more now than ever. I wanted her to be able to be worry-free and be able to spend time with her kids as they grieve.”
The $10,000 goal was achieved in less than 24 hours — donations continue to flow. More than 200 people have donated so far.
Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White assisted in search and rescue efforts on Saturday and Sunday.
His boat is equipped with sonar technology that helped locate Fox underwater, he said.
Lyon County Search and Rescue and three Lyon County residents assisted state and county first responders in search and rescue efforts, authorities said.
White said the $20,000 donation from the Cannonball Run event in June will help fund search and rescue operations going forward and maximize emergency management capacity.
“It’s going to also allow us to put an actual boat out on the water at all times, all thanks to that donation,” White said.
