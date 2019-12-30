Beverly "Goldie" Payne has been performing New Year's Eve shows for Owensboroans since 1982, and Tuesday night she will present another.
The Seventh Annual One Time Only Goldie's New Year's Eve Show will kick off at 8 p.m. at the RiverPark Center. Following the show, will be a breakfast buffet catered by Moonlight Bar-B-Q Inn.
Payne opened her first Goldie's Best Little Opry House in Kentucky in 1982 in the 100 block of Daviess Street and continued them until she retired at the end of 2008 at what's now the Theatre Workshop of Owensboro's Empress Theatre.
But six years ago, she started missing the New Year's Eve shows, the other entertainers and the fans.
So, she staged the first "one-time-only" reunion at the RiverPark Center, where the last few New Year's Eve shows had been.
"We wanted to get back together again with all those kids that made up that Goldie's show," Payne said. "It's exciting that everybody has grown so much, but they still come together and they are just like my kids again."
As always, the show includes county, gospel and old-time rock-and-roll.
"We throw in a dash of bluegrass in there, and we do some of the great songs of the 1950's and 60's all the way up through the 70's," Payne said.
The show will feature Goldie & the Backstage Band with Jon Brennan, Katie Herron, Tara Estes, Travis Estes, Tate Brothers, Scott Davis and Terry Lee, Natasha Neely and Janie Jett Mason and more.
Show tickets range in price from $23.50 to $29 for adults and from $13.50 to $18.50 for children 3 to 12 years old.
The breakfast is $20 for adults and $15 for children.
Tickets are available at the RiverPark Center Box Office, at 101 Daviess St., by calling the RPC at 270-687-2787 or at OwensboroTickets.com.
For more information visit riverparkcenter.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.