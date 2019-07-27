Someone once said, "Good fences make good neighbors."
Well, here's the flip side of that coin.
But let's start at the beginning.
I've always had dogs, which means I've always had a fenced-in backyard. You can't have one without the other, at least in my opinion.
I used to have a dog named Dazy, whom I loved beyond all reason, and she loved me. But Dazy was a very aggressive dog. That was just her nature, and so it was my responsibility to deal with it.
Knowing that my dog was a threat to other animals and probably children and, well, really, anyone who wasn't me, I had my background surrounded by a tall, intimidating fence. That thing was about 10 feet high, with three strands of barbed wire at the top.
It looked like a prison.
But it worked, and Dazy never escaped, and when her life came to an end, the only charges laid to her account were a couple of opossums, a half-dozen squirrels, two bunny rabbits, six birds and too many moles to count.
As much as I loved Dazy, when it came time to get another dog, I wanted to go in another direction, at least personality-wise.
Hence Rufus.
Goofy, happy, friendly, lovable and loving Rufus.
When I moved and left my stalag fence behind, it wasn't such a big deal that my new fence was not in especially good condition. A good wind could take the whole thing down with one puff. Dazy would have sneered at this rickety contraption in derision and escaped in any direction she pleased.
But Rufus was content to stay within its four walls, however shaky they may have been.
Up until a couple of weeks ago.
Whether it was the harsh winter winds or the inordinate amount of rain or just the toll of relentless time, one by one, some of the wood that made up my fence started to crack, break or just plain fall off.
I hammered them back into place as best I could, but they were so warped there really wasn't a good way to connect them to the flimsy brace pieces.
And sure enough, one afternoon I opened my back door to call Rufus back into the house, and he wasn't there.
He had wriggled his way through one of the larger gaps and was happily romping around in my next-door neighbor's backyard.
Horrified, I called him to get back over here where he belonged. Cheerful as always, he obediently wriggled his way back through and danced over to greet me, proud of his new trick.
I dragged a big heavy rock over in front of the gap, but by the very next day, Rufus had scooted it aside and was back in my neighbor's yard again.
I nailed a plywood panel into place over the hole, but that went by the wayside even more quickly and easily.
I called upon the ladies who manage our Homeowners' Association to ask for their advice in replacing the fence. They looked up the plat, then came over and looked at the fence, and informed me that this particular fence actually belonged to my neighbor.
Hoo boy. Talk about your awkward conversations.
I knocked on my neighbor's door, still not sure of what I would say. "I am so sorry," I began. "My dog is getting through the fence into your yard."
"Oh wow," he said. "Well, how about if I just tear it down and build a new fence?"
"Um, well, wow, yes, gee, that would be … that would be wonderful," I stammered.
"I'll start tomorrow," he promised.
And within two days, the old rickety fence was gone, and a strong, solid, beautiful new fence was up.
Rufus and I sent a thank-you card. I told my neighbor I love the fence. Rufus, not so much, but he admired the handiwork.
So there you go.
Good fences may make good neighbors, but I can tell you for sure that wonderful neighbors make wonderful fences.
