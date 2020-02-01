I was out of town for almost three weeks last summer for two back-to-back trips that were, in some respects, poorly timed, but one thing that worked out in my favor was that my youngest son was in town for the summer and therefore available to stay at my house and take care of my dog during my absence.
My oldest son usually takes care of Rufus when I travel, which he — the dog — enjoys tremendously because that means he gets to live in a house with two other dogs and a little boy who enthusiastically declares that Rufus is his “best friend.”
But three weeks is a long time to foist off a dog who sheds like mad onto a family that has other things to do with their time besides run a vacuum cleaner all over the house every other day, so it just worked out better for Rufus to stay home with Timmy while I was off on my summer jaunts.
“How is my sweet Roofie? How is Mommy’s good pup?” I asked when I finally returned to home sweet home, setting my suitcase on the floor just inside the door. “Hi, Timmy.”
“Rufus is fine,” Timmy replied. “Me too; thanks for asking. By the way, he’s not as dumb as I thought. He actually learned a few tricks while you were gone.”
I frowned. “He already knows tricks,” I said. “And who said he was dumb?”
Timmy ignored me. “Watch,” he said, taking a biscuit from Roof’s treat jar.
“Sit. Shake.”
“He already knows how to — ” I began, but Timmy interrupted me.
“I’m not done,” he said. “Down. Down.”
Rufus danced in place for a moment, then obediently lowered himself to the floor. (I would say he laid down or layed down or lied down, but I don’t know which word is correct, and you know what I mean anyway, so let’s just move on.)
Timmy still wasn’t done. He placed the biscuit on the floor about two feet away from Roof’s nose. “Wait,” he said firmly. “Wait … Wait ….” Then, “Go.”
Rufus pounced on the biscuit, snarfing it down in one quick bite.
“Pretty impressive,” I admitted.
“Consistency is key,” Timmy told me. “Give the commands in the same tone and in the same order every time. If he messes up, start all over.”
Timmy left to go back to Denver two days later. I continued to rehearse Rufus with his new tricks for maybe another day or so after that, but let’s be honest: Who has time to cycle through that whole sit-shake-down-wait routine four or five times a day?
Besides, Rufus is already a master at the only tricks I really want my dog to know.
He barks at strangers who come on our property, and he sounds like he means it, but otherwise, he is a very quiet dog.
He sleeps at the foot of my bed and obediently scoots over if I get a cramp in my foot.
He comes when I call him when he’s been outside on bathroom breaks.
He walks nicely on the leash, only occasionally lunging at a bunny, squirrel or cat that he spies lurking in the shrubs.
He carries my slippers around the house every time I leave home, but he doesn’t chew on them, and he never hides them so well that I can’t find them easily.
He plays with my grandchildren, the perfect mix of energetic and gentle.
He doesn’t harass me when I eat, watching with alert eyes but from a respectful distance.
If I point to a chair and say “Hop up,” he does, and if I say, “Hop down,” he does that too.
He is sad when I leave to go to work every morning but seems to appreciate the fact that his food bowl is never empty. I am extrapolating that he understands the connection.
He thinks everything I say is wonderful, wagging his tail and gazing at me with adoring eyes even when I say rude things about what’s on the news.
He is deliriously happy when I get home from work, and equally overjoyed when I come back from the mailbox.
He loves me.
Believe me: That alone is quite a trick.
