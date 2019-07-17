In 1916, Lawrence Hager of the Owensboro Inquirer began a service donating to impoverished Owensboro children at Christmas.
More than 100 years later, Hager's organization, known as the Goodfellows Club, continues to provide for needy children and on July 24, the Goodfellows Club will host a fundraiser at radio station WBKR at 3301 Frederica St.
"This is an awareness event," said Barry Carden, club president and circulation and production director for the Messenger-Inquirer. "We identify the needs of children and we help those needs get met."
Carden said that, in addition to providing funding for clothing for less fortunate children, the Goodfellows Club also provides money for dental work, as well as emergency medical assistance and disaster relief.
For the July 24 fundraiser, the club has partnered with radio station WBKR. Jaclyn Graves Cecil, who serves on the Goodfellows Club board of directors, worked for a time at WBKR and said the radio station has held a yard party fundraiser the past few years, and the idea for the partnership came from that.
"We found that a lot of people don't know what Goodfellows does," Cecil said. "I am looking forward to putting Goodfellows in front of people who don't know (about) it."
The fundraiser will allow people to order food for $5. Donors will choose a hamburger or hotdog, along with chips, a cookie and a drink. Pre-orders are available until Friday and can be made to Kathy Strobel at kathy.strobel@plfo.org.
The Goodfellows Club Yard Party's main event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m on July 24.
The Goodfellows Club hosts several fundraisers throughout the year, with the largest being the annual Christmas fundraiser, known as the "Roll Call." In this fundraiser, the Goodfellows Club partners with the Messenger-Inquirer and accepts donations of clothing and gifts every day between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
For more information on the Goodfellows Club, visit www.goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org.
Jack Dobbs, 270-691-7360, jdobbs@messenger-inquirer.com.
