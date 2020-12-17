As the Goodfellows Club Roll Call approaches its Christmas Day deadline, the organization is on track to surpass its 2020 goal, said Goodfellows President Bob Clark.
As of Wednesday, the organization had reached $84,414.98 — $4,000 ahead of where it was in donations at the same time last year putting the club on track to meet its 2020 goal of $106,000, Clark said.
“It has been amazing,” he said. “We had a big jump today. We had a board meeting yesterday and we found we were well ahead of where we were this time last year. It was unexpected but people have really been stepping up to support us despite the hardships of this year. With the momentum we have right now, I’m hoping that we will not only meet our goal but exceed it. Next week is typically our big week leading into the holiday.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to: Goodfellows Club, Messenger-Inquirer, P.O. Box 1480, Owensboro, KY 42302 or made online at www.goodfellowsclub ofowensboro.org/donate. Another link to donate online is https://app.mobilecause.com/form/3ebhX Q?vid=eoq13. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Because of COVID-19, in-person donations at the Messenger-Inquirer are currently unavailable.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 17, 2020
Previously reported … $75,913.59
In memory of Billie W. Aaron and Thomas H. Payne by Jane Aaron Payne … $1,000
Public Life Foundation of Owensboro, Inc … $1,000
In memory of Ernie and Richard Chinn .. $500
In loving memory of Pam Kirtley by Bob Kirtley … $500
Ann Barnard Jones Alvey … $500
In memory of Joshua Oliver by Phil and Laura Clark … $500
In honor of Abie, Maverick, Sam, Ethan, and Jacob … $300
In memory of Margaret J. Hayden and John C. Hayden, and Louis P. Wedding, and in honor of Birdie Wedding … $250
Darlene Arnstad … $207.87
Marsha House … $207.87
In memory of our parents and brother by Suzi and David … $200
In memory of Raymond and Clara Peek, and Roy and Alice Wells … $200
Albert and Pamela Fox … $200
Married Ladies Reading Club (MLRC) … $160
Stacy Edds-Ellis … $155.90
Merry Christmas, Mike and Denise O’Bryan … $150
In memory of Madelyn Vongunten by David and Cathy Lindow … $103.93
In memory of James Lindow by David and Cathy Lindow … $103.93
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. W. LeRoy Hayden, and Mr. and Mrs. Henry D. Ralph by Mr. and Mrs. Donald H. Ralph … $100
In memory of Gustaf B. Swanson … $100
In memory of Jay Puckett by Paul and Charlotte Puckett … $100
Melinda Francis … $100
In memory of Leo Basham … $100
In memory of Paul and Dorothy Knott .. $100
Joseph and Patricia Layson … $100
Donna Goodlett-Collins … $100
In memory of Martha Clark and Charlie Conkright … $100
In honor of my Legion Park walking buddies by Brenda Brown … $100
In honor of all of our essential workers by Gary and Patty Osborne … $100
In memory of my parents, Delma and Mary Osborne by Betty Osborne … $100
In honor of T.J. and Danielle Crume … $100
In honor of Barry and Laura Crume … $100
In honor of Mimi and Rich Sterling … $100
In memory of Lucille and John Tong … $100
In memory of James and Jean Kizer … $100
TLC … $50
In loving memory of Joni and Fred Wetzel by Jo Wetzel … $50
In memory of Xenia Beers, Becky Kinsey, and Carol Norris by Southern Belle Homemakers … $50
In memory of Orvil (Ollie) Johnson by family … $50
In memory of J.R., Rebecca, Dorothy, and Melvin by Susie and Dennie … $50
Dickie Blandford … $50
In honor of Anna Sue Johnson … $50
In honor of Aunt Gene Kizer … $50
In honor of our 3 great-grandkids, Vaughn, Maisyn, and Lauren Janice (L.J.) by Jerry and Jan Manaway … $50
Rebecca Farmer … $25.98
Joe and Nadine Evans … $25
Merry Christmas in honor of Mark and Sandy S. … $15
Merry Christmas in honor of Fred and Betty L. … $15
Merry Christmas in honor of Jim and Judy D. … $15
Merry Christmas in honor of Immaculate Parish friends … $15
Thank you … $.91
Total as of Dec. 17, 2020 … $84,414.98
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
