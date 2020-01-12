Last fall's 104th annual fund drive by the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro raised $150,287.50.
That was a good amount, but it fell short of the $162,000 goal.
And if fell even shorter of the total needs, which are approaching $200,000, Barry Carden, the club's president, said last week.
Even though the 2019 drive has ended, Carden said the club is continuing to accept donations to try to meet all the needs of children in the community.
"Spending has been up significantly" in both 2018 and 2019, he said. "At this point, we're going to be short of money."
That means, Carden said, "We may get to the point where we have to curb spending."
The club's reserves have been shrinking in the past few years, he said.
"What reserves we have won't last long," Carden said. "We want to be able to meet the needs."
He said schools are doing a better job of finding students who need help and that is driving the numbers up.
Since September, the Goodfellows Club has aided more than 1,600 area children in meeting their clothing needs.
The organization provides clothing, shoes, coats and emergency dental and medical care -- year-round -- along with a December Christmas party for children in need.
All of the money raised each year goes to help children.
There are no administrative fees.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301.
Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Jan. 12, 2020
Previously reported $141,083.76
Anonymous $2,600
In memory of Sara Temple Greer and W. H. Greer by William and Margaret Greer $1,200
In memory of Bill and Evelyn Speer and Bill and Jean Skillman $1,000
Employees of Pilot Steel $600
Messenger Inquirer Soup Day for Kids company match $582
Anonymous $250
Anonymous $250
Anonymous $225
Stacy Edds-Ellis $200
In memory of Ron Ramsey, Sr $200
In memory of C.W. and Reba Bartlett $200
In memory of my father, Louie, who never turned away anyone who came to his shoe store asking for help $200
Winchester center staff -- Kentucky Wesleyan College $181.89
In honor of Dr. Nick Brake by the OPS SPED Team $100
Sarah and Steve Ford $100
In honor of Betty G. Rush by David, Amanda, and Gwyn $100
In memory of James and Jean Kizer $100
In honor of my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by Nancy Barker $100
In honor of Nan Davis by Carol Ford $100
In loving memory of our parents: Hilton and Margaret Kincaid, and Clyde Hight and Faye Hight Richeson $100
In loving memory of my husband, H. Lee Kincaid, Jr. $100
In honor of my mother, Bettie Kincaid $100
In honor of M. Boyd Downs III by Morton and Janelle Downs $100
In memory of Walter and Elizabeth Fantini, and Carl and Roberta Sanders $100
In memory of our parents, Mary and Paul Olson, and Mary and Gilbert Simpson $100
Anonymous $59.85
L.W. $50
In memory of our mother, Dr. Dorothy Marsh by Linda Taylor and Larry Marsh $50
In loving memory of my parents, Joseph O. Wathen, and Mae Catherine Dant $50
In honor of Betty Jagoe by Anne $25
Anonymous $25
In memory of my dad, James W. Van Fleet $25
In memory of my dad, Richard J. Hutchinson $25
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Workplace Giving-Employee Funds $5
Total as of Jan. 12, 2020 $150,287.50
