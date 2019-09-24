An iconic Owensboro store is closing its doors next month after nearly 46 years.
Gordy Wilcher said Monday that he's sold the building at 1303 Breckenridge St. and is closing Gordy's Owensboro Music Center in about three weeks.
"The business has changed drastically in the past five or six years, because of the internet and free shipping," he said.
The store will be open Thursday through Saturday for the next couple of weeks to sell the remaining inventory, which Wilcher said is already "really low."
The Regional Water Resource Agency's work to repair sewers on Breckenridge Street last fall and again last summer "was the decisive factor in me closing," he said.
He said he lost 40 percent of his business last fall because the street was closed in front of his store during the holidays.
"I lost tens of thousands of dollars," he said. "And I never recovered the business."
Wilcher said at 69, he wasn't interested in taking on more debt to move his store to another location.
He said he will continue as a partner and international/national sales director of MJCIRONWORKS Strings, a startup company that's starting to build traction in the business of making strings for musical instruments.
The Doobie Brothers are testing them, he said.
Wilcher said he will continue performing as a member of the V-Bombs.
"I'm excited about it," he said.
Wilcher said he is also exploring a race for local office next year.
"I want to give back to the community," he said. "I've had a wonderful career."
Wilcher said the sale on the building will close on Oct. 21.
He said he'll let the new owner make the announcement of who the owner is and what the person plans at that location.
Wilcher said he has three full-time employees at the store and six instructors.
One of the employees, Drew Aud, plans to "carry on the legacy" and open a music store on Triplett Street, Wilcher said.
"I plan to help him as much as I can," he said
Wilcher had expected to be a traveling musician.
That didn't work out, but he's been playing music in the area for decades -- including a two-decade run with the Velvet Bombers.
Dallas Hughes, a friend and mentor, owned Dallas Music in Evansville in the early '70s.
"I talked him into opening a store in Owensboro," Wilcher said. "He hired me as a salesman. Finally, in 1973, he decided to close it and talked me into buying it."
"I think I had three or four guitars and three or four amps in stock when I took over," he said.
The music store also offered lessons on vocals and just about every instrument including brass.
"We've had as many as 200 students a week," Wilcher said.
He said, "Looking back on these 46 years, I have come to realize the relationships are the true treasure and am grateful for so so many wonderful friends and memories."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.