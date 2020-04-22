Gov. Beshear announced Wednesday that a Covid-19 drive-through test site will open in Owensboro on Tuesday.
The testing site will be open from 8:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Owensboro Community & Technical College at 4800 New Hartford Road.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.