The May 19 primary election has been postponed until June 23 as part of the state’s ongoing COVID-19 precautions.
Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday afternoon during his daily coronavirus briefing.
Richard House, chief deputy for the Daviess County Clerk’s Office, said he was anticipating an announcement after receiving a letter from State Secretary Michael Adams on Friday but didn’t expect the decision to be made until Tuesday, March 17.
“We’d already been planning for some things; we’ve been pushing paper absentee ballots,” House said. “…So we’ve been encouraging senior citizens to take advantage of that this time because it’s safer.”
If there are concerns even in the June primary, House said the law allows for citizens to vote via absentee ballot based on their circumstances.
House said those who are ill, disabled or advanced age are among those who are eligible for absentee ballots. Applications for absentee ballots can be made online at www.vote.org/absentee-ballot/kentucky/ or by calling the Daviess County Clerk’s Office at 270-685-8435 (Extension 3) to request an absentee voting application to be mailed.
Along with absentee ballots, House said the state had requested every precinct to have hand sanitizer and wipes available to voters.
House said three polling locations will be moved out of venues that have large senior citizen populations.
According to House, Lee Manor’s polling location will go to Foust Elementary School at 601 Foust Ave.; The Roosevelt House’s polling location will go to Owensboro Innovation Middle School at 2631 S. Griffith Ave. and Garden Grace Apartments’ polling location will go to Seven Hills Head Start Preschool at 2401 McConnell Ave.
The races pertaining to Daviess County's primary election are President of the United States, United States Senator, U.S. Congress: 2nd Congressional District, state representatives as well as an unexpired Division One District Judge.
There will be no local races on the ballot until November.
Filing deadlines for anyone wishing to run for Owensboro mayor, Owensboro or Whitesville city commission, Owensboro or Daviess County school board, Soil and Water Conservation District supervisors have until 4 p.m. June 2 to file at the Daviess County Clerk's Office at 212 St. Ann St.
